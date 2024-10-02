Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, a Hybrid RIA with Over $2.39 Billion in Client Assets

This partnership brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $94.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $94.7 billion in client assets, has announced the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, a hybrid RIA headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina with additional office locations in Anderson, South Carolina and Athens, Georgia. The team of 14 advisors and 13 support staff oversees more than $2.39 billion in client assets and is led by Chief Investment Officer, Allen Gillespie, CFA®.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "It is exciting to expand our presence in the Southeast by joining forces with FinTrust Capital Advisors. Allen and his knowledgeable team are experienced at their craft. They create customized financial solutions tailored to their clients' unique needs."

Founded in 2007, FinTrust Capital Advisors offers advanced financial planning, investment management, and retirement plan services to their clients including business owners, professionals, and high-net-worth families. The team has deep experience and provides tailored financial solutions to meet their clients' specific circumstances.

Allen Gillespie, Chief Investment Officer of FinTrust Capital Advisors, said, "Our firm was built on the premise that the best wealth management advice combines investment management guidance, advanced financial planning, and tax strategies with strong client relationships. Joining Wealth Enhancement Group allows us to strengthen that promise by tapping into their robust network of central services."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are pleased FinTrust Capital Advisors has chosen to join Wealth Enhancement Group. Our firms have a similar dedication to comprehensive wealth management and top-tier client service which we believe will make for a highly complementary relationship."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms company, served as the exclusive financial advisor to FinTrust Capital Advisors.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 62,265 households from our 117 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $91.0 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of August 31, 2024. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC had approximately $2.39 billion in client assets as of April 26, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $94.7 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group