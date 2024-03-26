Wealth Solutions Report Announces Pathfinder Awards Winners For Women's History Month

Top Women Advisors, Executives And Professionals In Wealth Management Honored For Achievement And Excellence In Leadership

Pathfinder Awards Promote Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In Wealth Management Industry

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the winners of the WSR Pathfinder Awards – Top Women Industry Leaders of 2024, in honor of Women's History Month. Today's announcement is the second installment of Pathfinder Awards for the year and the 10th since launching the award series.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards spotlight outstanding achievement in the wealth management industry by executives and professionals from underrepresented backgrounds and communities. As part of the awards, WSR provides a platform for winners to address the industry about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

With 20 individuals recognized today, winners are selected based on their ability to serve as role models for coming generations, their achievements and track record, their influence and reputation in wealth management and their dedication to the industry.

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "We are thrilled to continue the advancement of Wealth Solutions Report's commitment to recognizing individuals and firms that are fundamentally transforming the business of wealth management. There are so many women executives, financial advisors and other industry professionals who are accomplishing so much. We're excited to have the opportunity to honor them during Women's History Month, in addition to supporting coverage of outstanding women industry leaders throughout the year."

WSR named winners as follows, in alphabetical order:

CFO of the Year – Nancy Andrefsky , Founding Partner & CFO, Stratos Wealth Partners, who has driven the firm's successes over the years through financial leadership

, Founding Partner & CFO, Stratos Wealth Partners, who has driven the firm's successes over the years through financial leadership Legal Officer of the Year – Kylee Beach , General Counsel, Orion Advisor Solutions, who oversees legal, risk and compliance across the enterprise

, General Counsel, Orion Advisor Solutions, who oversees legal, risk and compliance across the enterprise President of the Year – Michele Coletti , President, Trust & Custody Support Solutions, AmericanTCS, who is a recognized leader in the retirement plan industry

, President, Trust & Custody Support Solutions, AmericanTCS, who is a recognized leader in the retirement plan industry Social Investments Executive of the Year – Lisette Cooper , Vice Chair, Fiduciary Trust International, founder of Franklin Templeton's DEI Council

, Vice Chair, Fiduciary Trust International, founder of DEI Council CMO of the Year – Marissa Fox-Foley , CMO, Choreo, who established her firm's new brand on the national stage within 12 months

, CMO, Choreo, who established her firm's new brand on the national stage within 12 months CEO of the Year – Kim Crawford Goodman , CEO, Smarsh, who throughout her career has held executive positions at many household-name firms

, CEO, Smarsh, who throughout her career has held executive positions at many household-name firms Public Interest Executive of the Year – Katie Hammer , VP of Development & Communications, Foundation for Financial Planning, who leads successful initiatives serving people in need

, VP of Development & Communications, Foundation for Financial Planning, who leads successful initiatives serving people in need Wealthtech Executive of the Year – Meghan Holmes , COO, Advyzon Investment Management, which has grown rapidly in products and partnerships under her leadership

, COO, Advyzon Investment Management, which has grown rapidly in products and partnerships under her leadership COO of the Year – Shruti Joshi , President & COO, Facet Wealth, a specialist in client acquisition and retention strategies and client experience development

, President & COO, Facet Wealth, a specialist in client acquisition and retention strategies and client experience development Investment Platform Executive of the Year – Beata Kirr , Chief Impact Officer, The Copia Group, who curates social impact investments for private alternatives

, Chief Impact Officer, The Copia Group, who curates social impact investments for private alternatives Consultancy Executive of the Year – Laura Korbel , President, F2 Strategy, who fosters a firm culture of career growth and empowerment, authenticity and well-being

, President, F2 Strategy, who fosters a firm culture of career growth and empowerment, authenticity and well-being Financial Advisor of the Year – Sue English Mazzetti , Partner, Quorum Private Wealth, a Sanctuary Wealth affiliate, who blends wealth management and accounting expertise to serve her clients

, Partner, Quorum Private Wealth, a Sanctuary Wealth affiliate, who blends wealth management and accounting expertise to serve her clients Finance Executive of the Year – Liz Nesvold , Chair, Emigrant Partners & Vice Chair, Emigrant Bank, a widely recognized expert in wealth management banking

, Chair, Emigrant Partners & Vice Chair, Emigrant Bank, a widely recognized expert in wealth management banking CIO of the Year – Marta Norton , Chief Investment Officer for the Americas, Morningstar Wealth, who manages almost a quarter trillion dollars in assets

, Chief Investment Officer for the Americas, Morningstar Wealth, who manages almost a quarter trillion dollars in assets Communications & Marketing Agency Executive of the Year – Katherine Paulson , Partner and Head Of Digital Marketing Strategies, Haven Tower Group & Managing Partner, Haven Mark Partners, a digital marketing platform recently launched under her leadership

, Partner and Head Of Digital Marketing Strategies, Haven Tower Group & Managing Partner, Haven Mark Partners, a digital marketing platform recently launched under her leadership Financial Planner of the Year – Barbara A. Pietrangelo , Financial Planner, Prudential Advisors, who chairs a nonprofit dedicated to teaching Americans about insurance

, Financial Planner, Prudential Advisors, who chairs a nonprofit dedicated to teaching Americans about insurance Estate Planning Executive of the Year – Anne Rhodes , Chief Legal Officer, Wealth.com, a recognized industry expert in tax, trusts and estates

, Chief Legal Officer, Wealth.com, a recognized industry expert in tax, trusts and estates Strategy Executive of the Year – Dimple Shah , EVP, Head of Corporate Strategy, Osaic, a two-decade veteran corporate and business strategist

, EVP, Head of Corporate Strategy, Osaic, a two-decade veteran corporate and business strategist Advisor Development Executive of the Year – Nicola (Niki) Sutton , VP of Advisor Engagement, Beacon Capital Management, who founded professional women's groups in her current firm and several past firms

, VP of Advisor Engagement, Beacon Capital Management, who founded professional women's groups in her current firm and several past firms Banking Executive of the Year – Chenoa Taitt , Head of Marketing, Stephens, who led the development of the firm's augmented digital marketing initiatives, and its INVESTED initiative for advancing the success of women in the workplace

"Our team is proud to name this month's WSR Pathfinder Awards winners, and we believe their professional excellence will inspire our industry, and especially the women of our industry," said Julius Buchanan, WSR's Editor in Chief. "At the same time, there is much yet to be done to advance women in wealth management. We are pleased to serve as a catalyst and platform for conversations about these issues, to help secure a brighter future for everyone in our industry."

WSR is a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media, a portfolio company of RLR Strategic Partners, that launches and scales digital media platforms that target specific professional verticals with informative B2B content. In January, it named winners of the annual WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards and in February, the Pathfinder Awards – Top Black Industry Leaders of 2024, coinciding with Black History Month.

