Wealth Solutions Report Continues Pathfinder Awards By Honoring Top AAPI Industry Leaders Of 2023

Awards Honor Exemplary Professionals In Recognition Of AAPI Heritage Month

Pathfinder Awards Encourage Industry To Reflect On DEI Concerns

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the third installment of its WSR Pathfinder Awards for the year, the Top AAPI Industry Leaders of 2023, in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards highlight excellence and achievement in the wealth management industry among professionals, advisors and executives from underrepresented backgrounds and provide a platform for voices from those communities to address the industry in matters of DEI and progress.

Winners are selected based on demonstrated excellence in work and career, a stellar reputation and broad influence across the industry, experience and dedication to wealth management, and the ability to serve as role models for others in or considering careers in the industry.

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "In this second year of honoring excellence and promoting diversity through our WSR Pathfinder Awards, we are pleased to announce another outstanding group of leaders from AAPI backgrounds. Each of the professionals we honor today exemplifies extraordinary leadership and inspiration in the wealth management industry."

WSR named winners in multiple categories as follows:

AAPI Alts Leader of the Year – Sheldon Chang , President, CrowdStreet Advisors, who has led over $50 billion in institutional and retail fundraisings and product development

, President, CrowdStreet Advisors, who has led over in institutional and retail fundraisings and product development AAPI ESG Leader of the Year – Kuni Chen , Head of ESG Integration, Seeds Investor, an expert in ESG, sustainable investing and portfolio management

, Head of ESG Integration, Seeds Investor, an expert in ESG, sustainable investing and portfolio management AAPI Innovator of the Year – Rosh Cherian , Co-Founder & CTO, CogniCor, leading the development of the firm's digital assistant platform and AI

, Co-Founder & CTO, CogniCor, leading the development of the firm's digital assistant platform and AI AAPI Branch Leader of the Year – Ken Furuya , Associate Managing Director, Prudential Financial, who co-leads the largest revenue earning group at Prudential Advisors

, Associate Managing Director, Prudential Financial, who co-leads the largest revenue earning group at Prudential Advisors AAPI Financial Advisor of the Year – David Hsieh , Founder & Managing Director, Beacon Wealth Advisory, a partner of Stifel Independent Advisors, serving Bay Area clients

, Founder & Managing Director, Beacon Wealth Advisory, a partner of Stifel Independent Advisors, serving Bay Area clients AAPI Wealthtech Leader of the Year – Helen Johnson , CTO, COMPLY, a veteran at the intersection of technology and financial services

, CTO, COMPLY, a veteran at the intersection of technology and financial services AAPI RIA Leader of the Year – Jennifer Kim , Managing Senior Partner, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, a leader in reaching underserved communities

, Managing Senior Partner, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, a leader in reaching underserved communities AAPI Portfolio Manager of the Year – Carin Pai , EVP & Head of Portfolio Management and Equities, Fiduciary Trust International, and Co-Chair of her firm's Asian Pacific Islander Business Resource Group

, EVP & Head of Portfolio Management and Equities, Fiduciary Trust International, and Co-Chair of her firm's Asian Pacific Islander Business Resource Group AAPI Industry Association Leader of the Year – Eric Pan , President & CEO, Investment Company Institute, the leading voice for the $38 trillion global investment funds industry

, President & CEO, Investment Company Institute, the leading voice for the global investment funds industry AAPI Family Office Leader of the Year – Vik Sasi , Chief Strategy Officer, Manhattan West, a venture capital and digital assets expert

"The reach of the Pathfinder Awards in stimulating conversation and providing voices to elevate DEI issues to the forefront has increased substantially since we launched these awards in early 2022," said Roth. "I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to contribute to progress in the industry and change the face of wealth management, and congratulate each of the exceptional Top AAPI Industry Leaders of 2023."

In February and March, respectively, WSR honored the Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023 and Top Women Industry Leaders of 2023 in recognition of Black History Month and Women's History Month. WSR will continue the Pathfinder Awards series in October in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

In addition to the Pathfinder Awards, WSR recognizes leading firms and individuals across various areas within wealth management, including the recently announced CFO 5 – Top Wealth Management CFOs, and will name winners of its second annual WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards in December.

