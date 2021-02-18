Wealth-X Reveals the True Footprint of Global Luxury Real Estate

"The priorities of HNW and UHNW consumers are inspiring a historic migration of this population and explore an evolution in primary and secondary home markets that represents new core values including health and well-being," said REALM Founder Julie Faupel. "In 2020 wealthy consumers prioritized peace of mind and safety over formerly prized shared experiences. We are honored to partner with Wealth-X to examine how markets have shifted over the events of the past year."

Key insights from Spotlight on the World's Leading Markets for the Wealthy: Residential Real Estate 2021 include:

New York remains the global preeminent city of the wealthy – the Big Apple has a significant lead in the list of the world's top 20 cities, with Los Angeles and London ranking second and third, respectively.

the Big Apple has a significant lead in the list of the world's top 20 cities, with and ranking second and third, respectively. London , Hong Kong , and Paris rank the highest among non-US cities – London ranks third, just behind Los Angeles , followed by Hong Kong and Paris in fourth and fifth respectively.

– London ranks third, just behind , followed by and in fourth and fifth respectively. Second-home destinations are dominated by cities in the 'West' – London has one of the highest shares of UHNW secondary homes, but away from the global cities, Miami leads the rest of real estate markets.

– London has one of the highest shares of UHNW secondary homes, but away from the global cities, leads the rest of real estate markets. Monaco and Aspen have far and away the highest UHNW population densities – the city-state of Monaco has one UHNW footprint for every 29 residents, with Aspen not far behind.

– the city-state of has one UHNW footprint for every 29 residents, with not far behind. There are key differences between UHNW primary residents and secondary homeowners in Hong Kong , London and New York – UHNW secondary homeowners are, on average, slightly younger and have a higher female representation than their primary resident counterparts.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and heightened political instability, the significance of the 'home' among the wealthy has never been so important: as places of work, for family and personal well-being. Spotlight on the World's Leading Markets for the Wealthy: Residential Real Estate 2021 was derived using a two-step process to size the number of wealthy by city by 'primary residence' and 'secondary homes' (equating to the 'total footprint'). To size the wealthy population by 'primary residence' at the city level, Wealth-X uses its proprietary Wealth and Investable Assets Model. Then, the Wealth-X Global Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on wealthy individuals, is leveraged in to size the number of wealthy with secondary homes.

About Wealth-X

The global leader in wealth information and insight, Wealth-X partners with prestige brands across the financial services, luxury, nonprofit and higher-education industries to fuel strategic decision-making in sales, marketing and compliance. Wealth-X has developed the world's largest collection of records on wealthy individuals and produces unparalleled data analysis to help organizations uncover, understand, and engage their target audience, as well as mitigate risk. Founded in 2010, with staff across North America, Europe and Asia, Wealth-X provides unique data, analysis, and counsel to a growing roster of over 500 clients, worldwide.

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking. Its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer, and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

To learn more, go to https://www.realmglobal.com

