Wealthbox Announces Early Access to New AI Features for Financial Advisors

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces the launch of early access to new Wealthbox AI features , including Agents, Playbooks, and an AI Assistant. These capabilities move the platform beyond a system of record into a system of action that automates workflows, surfaces client insights, and executes on behalf of advisors.

The announcement was made at the Future Proof conference in Miami Beach, a gathering of wealthtech leaders and buyers focused on the next generation of AI-powered technology for financial advisors.

"For years, CRMs have been where advisors go to record what happened. We're making Wealthbox the place that helps you decide what to do next," said John Rourke, CEO & Co-founder at Wealthbox. "Agents run your practice operations in the background. Playbooks execute your best processes instantly. The AI Assistant gives you conversational access to everything in your CRM. These aren't bolt-on tools or third-party overlays; they're built directly into the Wealthbox system of record, which means every action is logged, auditable, and compliant by default."

Wealthbox AI introduces three new capabilities:

Agents are autonomous background processes that run on schedules or triggers, monitor advisor workloads, flag overdue tasks, and take action without manual prompting.

Playbooks are saved prompts that execute complex, multi-step workflows, from client onboarding to annual review completion, with a single click.

are saved prompts that execute complex, multi-step workflows, from client onboarding to annual review completion, with a single click. The AI Assistant is a conversational interface that answers questions about clients and pipelines, prepares meeting briefings, and drafts personalized communications, always requesting confirmation before taking action.

The announcement follows a roadmap of strategic AI development at Wealthbox, including the successful release of AI-powered Reports and the Wealthbox AI Notetaker . These initial capabilities laid the groundwork for today's launch, demonstrating the company's commitment to building AI tools purpose-built for advisory practices, not generic tools adapted from other industries.

Early access to Wealthbox AI is open now. Learn more here .

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM and AI platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is recognized for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The platform enables financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to effectively manage client relationships, streamline operations, and, with the addition of Wealthbox AI, turn years of practice data into intelligent action. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

