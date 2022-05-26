Wealthcare Adds Partnership with Pontera to its Platform

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare, a technology enabled RIA that supports independent financial advisors, and a NewSpring Holding platform company, today announced a new partnership for its GDX360®wealth management platform. The firm has partnered with Pontera to add held away account management to the industry's only fully integrated goals-based planning solution. The addition elevates its technology platform for forward-thinking advisors, providing an additional tool for Wealthcare's advisors to assist clients in meeting their life goals.

Clients increasingly ask financial advisors to provide tailored plans that include their retirement assets to achieve better outcomes. Through this partnership, Wealthcare strengthens its commitment to offering its advisors the industry-leading resources they need to scale their business, create enterprise value, and improve client outcomes. Wealthcare's advisors grow at 3-4 times the industry average, and these additions will help to increase that growth.

Pontera (formerly FeeX) provides the critical link to enable advisors to manage and trade 401(k) and other retirement accounts. This gives Wealthcare's advisors a more complete picture of an investor's financial landscape, enabling a more coordinated asset management strategy.

Helping our advisorsto grow and serve their clients is of the utmost importance to our team and we are always looking for partnerships that allow us to help advisors meet those goals," said Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. Pontera delivers tools and resources they needed to offer state-of-the-art financial planning to clients."

"Pontera is dedicated to helping individuals reach better outcomes by enabling management across their entire portfolio, including their retirement accounts," said David Goldman, Pontera's Chief Business Officer. "Understanding personal goals is an important part of the relationship between advisors and their clients, and this partnership allows Wealthcare's advisors to more directly support their clients in reaching their goals."

In addition to offering advisors vital tech solutions for their business, Wealthcare also places a heavy emphasis on working with independent advisors on growing their practices and creating true enterprise value. Mr. Regan has been instrumental in helping advisors through this process as he and his team share their own experience and provide guidance. He will be speaking on important topics for RIAs to consider at Informa's EDGE conference coming up on May 31 – June 3.

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings



NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

