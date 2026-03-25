WealthHawk Joins FSI's CoveredAdvisor Affinity Benefits Program, Bringing Money-in-Motion Intelligence to Independent Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthHawk, a money-in-motion intelligence platform built for financial advisors, today announced it has been accepted into the Financial Services Institute's (FSI) CoveredAdvisor Affinity Benefits Program. Through the partnership, FSI members will receive exclusive access to WealthHawk's event-driven prospecting platform at a discounted rate, putting verified wealth-transition intelligence directly in the hands of more than 30,000 independent advisors.

The CoveredAdvisor Affinity Benefits Program gives FSI members exclusive savings on solutions designed to support independent financial professionals across insurance, fintech, marketing, and operations. WealthHawk joins this curated marketplace as its money-in-motion intelligence offering, helping advisors identify households experiencing life events like inheritance, business sales, and retirement, moments when financial relationships are most likely to change.

WealthHawk surfaces verified wealth-formation and transition events, pairing each signal with context surrounding the life event and enriching it through multiple data sources, giving advisors the insight they need to engage personally rather than prospect blindly.

"At FSI, our mission is to advance the independent financial advice profession and ensure Main Street Americans have access to high-quality financial advice," said Dale Brown, President and CEO of the Financial Services Institute. "Through the CoveredAdvisor Benefits Program, we provide our members with solutions that help them better serve clients and grow their practices. WealthHawk fits that goal by delivering timely, actionable intelligence that enables advisors to engage with investors at the critical moments when professional financial advice and guidance are needed most."

"As a past chair of FSI, I know they represent some of the most committed financial advisors in the country, and we built WealthHawk for exactly that kind of advisor," said Bill Dwyer, Executive Chairman of Praxis Solutions. "The CoveredAdvisor program is yet another example of how well FSI understands the needs of the financial professional. We're proud to help FSI members grow their businesses."

WealthHawk has previously earned industry recognition, including Financial Planning's Innovation Award in Lead Gen Tech, and is featured on Michael Kitces' FinTech Map in the category of advisor prospecting.

FSI members can access WealthHawk's discounted offering through the CoveredAdvisor Affinity Benefits portal at financialservices.org.

About WealthHawk: WealthHawk is a money-in-motion intelligence platform that helps financial advisors identify and act on verified wealth-transition events. Learn more at praxissolutions.com/wealthawk. praxissolutions.com/wealthhawk

About the Financial Services Institute (FSI): Since 2004, through advocacy, education and public awareness, FSI has successfully promoted a more responsible regulatory environment for over 60 independent financial services firm members and their 130,000+ affiliated financial advisors – which comprise over 45% of all producing registered representatives. We effect change through involvement in FINRA governance as well as constructive engagement in the regulatory and legislative processes, working to create a healthier regulatory environment for our members so they can provide affordable, objective advice to hard-working Main Street Americans. financialservices.org

Media Contacts

Will Dwyer

Praxis Solutions, Inc.

978 273 5563

[email protected]

SOURCE Praxis Solutions, Inc.