Weather-Related Health Issues Spike for Elderly Texans in Fall and Winter, Emergency Room Physician Warns

Dr. Adolfo Alvino, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, stated this week that emergency departments in Texas typically see a rise in visits from elderly patients during periods of weather changes.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fall and winter seasons approach, an emergency medicine physician in Texas is urging the elderly to be aware of the potential dangers that colder weather poses to their health and well-being.

According to Dr. Adolfo Alvino, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and the medical director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa, TX, colder temperatures and fluctuating weather patterns lead to a noticeable uptick in emergency department visits, especially among senior citizens.

Dr. Alvino has extensive experience in treating elderly patients. He has dedicated much of his career to addressing health concerns specific to aging populations, particularly in emergency room settings.

He explained that older adults are particularly vulnerable to health issues brought on by the cooler weather, such as falls, hypothermia, respiratory issues, and cardiovascular stress. He said these health-related issues tend to increase during this time, leading to higher emergency room visits.

Dr. Alvino added that seniors, particularly those with underlying health conditions, may find it more difficult to adjust to sudden temperature changes, leaving them at greater risk of injuries or illnesses.

"Another issue is that oftentimes flu season will coincide with colder weather, and elderly individuals often have weakened immune systems, making them more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. The dry, cold air can also irritate the lungs, increasing the risk of pneumonia and other respiratory infections."

"During the fall and winter months, we see a significant rise in emergency room visits from elderly patients, often due to weather-related complications. The colder weather exacerbates existing medical conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses, while also making it harder for seniors to maintain their mobility and independence," Dr. Alvino said

He cautioned that as temperatures drop in several Texas regions, icy sidewalks and uneven surfaces become more hazardous, especially for seniors with mobility issues, and a fall can result in serious injuries like fractures or head trauma, which may lead to long-term recovery times.

"Also, older adults are more susceptible to hypothermia, even in moderately cool temperatures. The body's ability to regulate heat diminishes with age, making it harder for seniors to stay warm in colder environments.

"Another issue is that oftentimes flu season will coincide with colder weather, and elderly individuals often have weakened immune systems, making them more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. The dry, cold air can also irritate the lungs, increasing the risk of pneumonia and other respiratory infections," he said.

Dr. Alvino cautioned that colder temperatures place additional strain on the heart, so for seniors with existing heart conditions, the combination of cold weather and physical exertion, such as shoveling snow or walking in icy conditions, can lead to dangerous cardiovascular events.

He advised seniors to minimize the risks associated with colder weather by dressing in layers to maintain body heat and wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect extremities if they must be outdoors during colder temperatures.

"Avoid outdoor exposure during colder temperatures. If going outside is necessary, wear proper clothes and footwear, and use walking aids for stability. Keep the home warm to avoid indoor cold stress, and stay hydrated and well-nourished, as good nutrition helps the body maintain warmth and fight off infections.

He told seniors to schedule regular check-ups with healthcare providers, especially if chronic conditions are present, to ensure any health issues are managed effectively, or to visit a nearby emergency room should they become ill from the cooler temperatures.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas, including in Odessa, Killeen, Midland, Texarkana, Lewisville, and College Station, TX.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Organization: SignatureCare Emergency Center

Website: https://ercare24.com

Name: Felix Ofiwe

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-832-699-3777

SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Centers