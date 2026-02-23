WeaveGrid and FranklinWH Partner to Enable Distribution-Level Utility Orchestration of Residential Energy Storage

Partnership expands DISCO platform to support FranklinWH home batteries as a flexible grid resource, targeted to constrained transformers, feeders, and substations in utility programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a grid-edge orchestration software provider for electric utilities, and FranklinWH, a leading provider of whole-home energy storage systems, today announced a partnership to enable the participation of FranklinWH residential batteries in utility customer programs with device-level dispatch that utilities can target to specific distribution constraints and operating conditions.

The addition of Franklin WH battery energy storage systems further expands WeaveGrid's Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO) platform to orchestrate multiple DERs for both bulk and distribution system benefits. Through this partnership, WeaveGrid and FranklinWH will work together to integrate FranklinWH's battery energy storage systems into WeaveGrid's DISCO platform, enabling utilities to coordinate residential batteries alongside other flexible, behind-the-meter assets through a single orchestration layer that supports location-aware dispatch and program operations at scale.

For utilities, the partnership provides expanded visibility and control over residential storage assets at the distribution level. For FranklinWH customers, it creates new pathways to participate in utility programs that support grid reliability while delivering financial incentives and resilience value.

What this partnership enables for utilities:

Targeted dispatch to distribution needs (e.g., constrained transformers/feeders, localized peak reduction)

(e.g., constrained transformers/feeders, localized peak reduction) Co-optimization across DER types (batteries + EV managed charging under one orchestration layer)

(batteries + EV managed charging under one orchestration layer) Operational scalability that preserves the customer experience while delivering grid value

"As utilities navigate rapid electrification and growing adoption of distributed energy resources, coordinating multiple asset types together is becoming essential," said Apoorv Bhargava, CEO and Co-Founder of WeaveGrid. "Partnering with FranklinWH represents another step in the evolution of DISCO. We're extending the same asset-level visibility and control utilities rely on for EVs to residential batteries, and helping utilities manage local grid constraints while enabling customer participation in programs."

"FranklinWH's mission is to help homeowners take control of their energy while supporting a more resilient electric grid," said Gary Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of FranklinWH. "Working with WeaveGrid allows us to connect our residential storage systems with utility programs in a way that benefits customers, utilities, and the grid as a whole."

The partnership builds on WeaveGrid's growing ecosystem of battery, EV, and EVSE OEM relationships and reinforces DISCO as a flexible platform for utilities to manage new distributed energy resources as customer adoption scales.

As DISCO continues to expand beyond EVs, WeaveGrid and FranklinWH are aligned in enabling utilities to integrate residential energy storage in a way that supports grid needs, accelerates program deployment, and unlocks additional customer value.

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is the grid orchestration software that enables utilities to serve growing load reliably and affordably by aligning electric demand with grid capacity from the bottom up. Through Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO), WeaveGrid provides asset-level visibility and device-level control, optimizing EVs, batteries, and other flexible loads exactly where constraints hit from transformer loading and feeder peaks to substation and system peaks. Learn more at weavegrid.com .

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com .

Media Contact

Kendall Cody

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

415.913.7029

SOURCE WeaveGrid