WeaveGrid Expands DISCO Beyond EVs To Orchestrate Grid Capacity from the Bottom Up

New Distribution Integrated System Capacity Orchestration capabilities allow utilities to manage load growth reliably and affordably

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a leading grid orchestration software provider for electric utilities, today released an expansion of DISCO (Distribution Integrated System Capacity Orchestration), extending the capabilities beyond EV managed charging to orchestrate a broader set of flexible loads and distributed energy resources (DERs).

As electrification, EV adoption, and data center demand continue to rise, utilities are facing unprecedented, highly localized stress on the distribution grid, often without clear visibility until assets are already overloaded. Traditional planning tools and demand management programs were not built to address this kind of bottom-up, asset-driven risk.

DISCO gives utilities a new way forward: device-level load flexibility orchestrated at the grid edge.

See it. Forecast it. Shape it. Down to the asset level.

DISCO provides continuous, hyper-local visibility into aggregate flexible capacity and automatically coordinates behind-the-meter devices, such as EVs and batteries, to shape load within asset limits. This device-level control is made possible by deep OEM partnerships and direct, authorized integrations. By shifting device load to adhere to transformer, feeder, and bulk system constraints, utilities can serve more load on existing infrastructure while protecting reliability and controlling costs.

From fragmented systems to a single orchestration platform

This expansion enables WeaveGrid's proven DISCO platform to act as a single dispatch and orchestration layer for distributed load flexibility. Utility teams gain one trusted interface to forecast, manage, and verify load shaping across hundreds of megawatts, backed by comprehensive reporting and real-world deployments. WeaveGrid's expanded DISCO platform builds on a track record of scaled, cost-effective distribution orchestration programs with utilities across the country.

"By orchestrating EVs at scale, working directly with OEMs and hundreds of megawatts of load under management, we understand how flexibility actually behaves on the grid," said Apoorv Bhargava, cofounder and CEO of WeaveGrid. "DISCO creates a new orchestration layer for utilities, a single pane of glass to see and manage all flexible assets, unlocking more capacity from the grid infrastructure they already have."

Unlocking capacity without accelerating grid upgrades

By smoothing peaks exactly where and when they occur, DISCO enables utilities to:

Coordinate DERs at scale with asset-level precision

Manage distributed load growth without compromising reliability

Defer or avoid costly distribution system upgrades

Improve electricity affordability by maximizing use of existing infrastructure

The result is a measurable increase in dispatchable capacity and a more resilient, cost-effective grid.

Live at DistribuTECH

WeaveGrid will showcase DISCO at DistribuTECH 2026, including live demonstrations and utility use cases. Attendees can learn how orchestrated device-level load flexibility is redefining how utilities plan for and operate the modern electric grid.

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is the grid orchestration software that enables utilities to serve growing load reliably and affordably by aligning electric demand with grid capacity from the bottom up. Through Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO), WeaveGrid provides asset-level visibility and device-level control, optimizing EVs, batteries, and other flexible loads exactly where constraints hit, from transformers to the bulk system. For more information, please visit www.weavegrid.com.

Media Contact

Kendall Cody

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

415.913.7029

