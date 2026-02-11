WeaveGrid and SolarEdge Partner to Expand Utility Orchestration of Residential Batteries

Partnership supports WeaveGrid's expansion beyond EVs and creates new utility program opportunities for SolarEdge battery owners

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a grid-edge orchestration software provider for electric utilities, and SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced a partnership to support the participation of residential battery systems in utility grid programs, marking an important expansion of WeaveGrid's Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO) platform beyond electric vehicles.

Originally designed to manage EV charging at scale, DISCO has evolved into a core utility platform for aligning customer energy use with distribution-level grid needs. Through this partnership, WeaveGrid is extending DISCO to include additional bulk system value from residential batteries, enabling utilities to work with a broader set of flexible, behind-the-meter assets through a single orchestration platform.

For SolarEdge, the partnership expands the ways its residential battery customers can participate in utility programs, including virtual power plants and other grid services, depending on utility offerings and customer enrollment. For utilities, it represents a more comprehensive approach to managing growing electrification and distributed energy resources using a unified, asset-level platform.

"As electrification accelerates, utilities need solutions that go beyond managing a single asset type," said Apoorv Bhargava, cofounder and CEO of WeaveGrid. "Partnering with SolarEdge reflects the next phase of DISCO — coordinating EVs and residential batteries together so utilities can manage local and system-wide grid needs while giving customers more opportunities to support the electric grid and receive financial incentives."

"As the number one provider of residential solar solutions in the US, with over 500MWh of storage participating in grid services, SolarEdge is excited to work with WeaveGrid as a foundational battery OEM partner," said Tamara Sinensky, Sr. Manager, Grid Services Product at SolarEdge. "This collaboration gives further access to utility programs that put more control and value directly into homeowners' hands—from optimizing when their batteries charge and discharge to earning incentives for supporting grid stability."

The partnership builds on WeaveGrid's growing ecosystem of OEM relationships and reinforces DISCO as a flexible platform designed to scale alongside new distributed energy resources as they are adopted by customers and utilities.

As DISCO continues to expand beyond EVs, WeaveGrid and SolarEdge are aligned in enabling utilities to integrate residential batteries in a way that supports grid needs while maintaining a positive customer experience.

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is the grid orchestration software that enables utilities to serve growing load reliably and affordably by aligning electric demand with grid capacity from the bottom up. Through Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO), WeaveGrid provides asset-level visibility and device-level control, optimizing EVs, batteries, and other flexible loads exactly where constraints hit, from transformers to the bulk system.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions.

