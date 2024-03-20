WeaveGrid Kicks Off Partnership with American Center for Mobility to Test EV-Grid Integration Software

WeaveGrid launches an electric vehicle and charging test center at the American Center for Mobility's Willow Run facility.

SAN FRANCISCO and YPSILANTI, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid , a leading software company enabling the rapid integration of electric vehicles (EV) with the electric grid, today announced it was partnering with the American Center for Mobility (ACM) to test its innovative software with real-world EVs and charging infrastructure at ACM's Willow Run facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan. This effort will be supported by the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform , a grant awarded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) .

WeaveGrid's software helps EVs integrate with the electric grid by leveraging data and controls available via vehicle telematics and cloud-connected charging hardware. By combining these data sources with grid-optimized algorithms to facilitate charging at beneficial times, WeaveGrid enables EVs and charging devices to interact with the grid, thereby boosting grid resilience while reducing driver costs.

WeaveGrid launches an electric vehicle and charging infrastructure test center with the American Center for Mobility. Post this

By participating in live testing at ACM's Willow Run site, a state-of-the-art testing and development facility, WeaveGrid will be able to:

Expand testing of its software with diverse EV models and charging stations. The ACM's expansive facilities offer a real-world environment in which to test WeaveGrid's software products across various EV models and charger types, ensuring broad applicability and scalability.

Utilize ACM's EV Charging & Interoperability Testbed to validate vehicle data and charging insights to inform ongoing software development as well as future EV-grid integration strategies.

Establish a testing facility to house test vehicles and expand WeaveGrid's presence in southeastern Michigan .

"The collaboration unlocked by this grant represents an exciting opportunity to gather real-world data from a wide range of EVs and chargers, and lead the way in advanced measurement and validation of vehicle telematics for utility applications more broadly," said Yakov Berenshteyn, WeaveGrid's Director of Automotive & Charging Partnerships. "By working with the American Center for Mobility, we will support OEMs and EVSE providers in elevating their grid integration capabilities, and ensure our utility partners have a robust software platform to solve infrastructure optimization challenges cost-effectively."

"The American Center for Mobility is proud to collaborate with WeaveGrid on this innovative effort to improve the EV experience for drivers," said Reuben Sarkar, President and CEO of ACM. "Our facility provides the perfect testbed for companies like WeaveGrid to develop and demonstrate the cutting-edge software and technologies that will shape the future of electrified mobility. We're especially thrilled to welcome this effort here in Michigan, the leading state for advancing the mobility industry."

With access to ACM's development and validation garage facility, as well as a range of Level 2 EV chargers, WeaveGrid will begin conducting charging test procedures later this year. Formalizing this effort at the Michigan Testing Facility in Ypsilanti will also open the door for expanding this effort and engaging with major automotive events.

About WeaveGrid:

WeaveGrid is a software company building data products to enable the electric transportation transition. The SaaS company's platform connects a growing number of electric vehicles to an electric grid that was not designed to support the high-power needs of widespread charging. WeaveGrid uses cutting-edge data science and optimization to bring value to all stakeholders in this transition, including utilities, charging companies, automakers, and drivers. WeaveGrid's mission is to make EV adoption as easy and affordable as possible for everyone. For more information, visit www.weavegrid.com .

About the American Center for Mobility:

ACM's mission is to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies through their one-of-a-kind global development center. Located in Southeast Michigan on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti, ACM offers an Advanced Mobility Proving Ground with test environments featuring specialized infrastructure, equipment, facilities and resources, an innovation and technology campus with an industrial tech park for the co-location of mobility companies, and event and demonstration areas for showcasing mobility technologies and convening industry activities. The American Center for Mobility is open to private industry, start-ups, government, standard bodies, and academia; and can be found at www.acmwillowrun.org .

Media Contact:

Kendall Cody, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WeaveGrid