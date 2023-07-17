Web Hosting Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2026|Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The web hosting services size is estimated to grow by USD 75.57 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including A2 Hosting Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, HP UX Hosting, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IONOS Inc., Liquid Web LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., and Web4Africa Pty Ltd. and among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Hosting Services Market

Web Hosting Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including A2 Hosting Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, HP UX Hosting, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IONOS Inc., Liquid Web LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., and Web4Africa Pty Ltd. and among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Major Drivers -The growth of the e-commerce platform drives the web hosting services market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms by users as it offers a convenient option for mobile phone users to shop online. Additionally, the e-commerce platform provides several lucrative offers to increase sales online. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce market is fuelling the use of online websites and mobile-friendly applications for commercial transactions, which in turn is propelling the adoption of web hosting services. Hence, the growth of e-commerce platforms is expected to positively impact market growth. Some of the key components of e-commerce website hosting include configured and customized domain names, payment processing services, security initiatives, SSL, and shopping cart software. Additionally, high-security standards for storing customer information and payment details, including both credit card and bank account information, are mandatory for all e-commerce websites. Hence, the increasing number of e-commerce websites is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The implementation of AI is an emerging trend in the web hosting services market. Some of the key benefits of the implementation of AI in web hosting include enhanced security, domain name protection and performance, and self-repairing systems. The main advantage of the adoption of AI is that it protects the sensitive customer information on the website from cyber security attacks. AI has wide applications in web hosting services such that it analyzes certain patterns to identify potential threats and alert the users or the website owners. Furthermore, predictive analytics and machine learning can be used to protect online sites from malware. Furthermore, some of the advantages of AI include diagnosing the issues of hosting platforms at an early stage and identifying issues such as upgrades, fixing software issues, and optimizing configurations at a low operating cost. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - Data privacy and security concerns can pose a significant threat to the web hosting services market growth. Due to digitization, several systems are interconnected across the internet, and devices highly rely on public and private networks. As a result, these devices are highly vulnerable to cyber security attacks and data leakage. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud solutions is resulting in web-based cyberattacks such as business email compromise (BEC), malware, SQL injection attacks, and virus attacks. For instance, high-level executives are the main targets of hackers as they can trick them into transferring huge amounts of money and stealing confidential data. Improper implementation of security protocols in cloud-based systems is significantly fuelling the hacking in these systems. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The web hosting services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The network automation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,021.34 million. This network automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global network automation market growth is the increasing demand for network automation in various industries.

The user provisioning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,388.43 million. This user provisioning market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government and public sector, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), application (marketing and sales, IT, HR, administration, and finance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global user provisioning market growth is the growing demand for mobile user provisioning software.

Web Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 75.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A2 Hosting Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, HP UX Hosting, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IONOS Inc., Liquid Web LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., and Web4Africa Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

