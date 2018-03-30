Web Redesigns for Magnate Worldwide Family

The new designs are outfitted with improved navigation to help clients, partners, and staff quickly reach the material they are looking for; offer more information about the companies' full range of services and industry verticals; easy access to shipment tracking features; and provide portals for secure document transfers. The revamped websites include mobile-friendly versions for visitors accessing through phones and tablets, and quick contact information for each of the companies' division and locations.

"We are very excited about our new website," said Jeff Curry, President of PTL, "It is a better representation of what we're building here at Premium, and across Magnate Worldwide. A lot of positive changes have happened, and even more are soon to come. We hope to show that revitalized image through our new website."

For easy access to all of the MWW brands, the footers at the bottom of each of the website connect visitors to each of the sister companies' homepages. As Magnate Worldwide continue to grow, updates and information will be published on a 'News' section of each site.

"We are enthusiastic about all of our services offerings and industry verticals being on display, and happy to provide users with improved functionality. The added features will allow our web visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence," said Masterpiece International President, Thomas Gilgen.

Visitors are encouraged to explore all of the Magnate Worldwide Family websites, which can be found below in the descriptions.

About TrumpCard

Since 1995, TrumpCard has provided expedited air freight and ground solutions to customers around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company's cornerstone is its exceptional customer service and proprietary technology that allow customers with high-value and sensitive freight to have dedicated teams watching shipments all over the continent. Find out more at www.trumpcardinc.com.

About Premium Transportation Logistics

Founded in 2002, Premium Transportation Logistics provides premier ground transportation and logistics services to the North American market. The company provides customer-focused transportation solutions to a wide range of industries – exceeding expectations with superior customer service, competitive pricing, technology, and on-time service. Learn more at www.shipPTL.com.

About Masterpiece International

Masterpiece International was founded in 1989 in New York City, where its headquarters remains the preeminent logistics provider to the fine arts community, and a wide range of specialty industries, for nearly three decades. It has since expanded into 16 locations across the United States, with access to every major U.S. port and airport, and an expansive worldwide network. Find out more at www.masterpieceintl.com.

