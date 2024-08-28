webAI to Democratize Access to AI by Offering Secure Cloud Alternative on Apple Silicon

Integration of webAI platform provides iOS customers with world-class, on-device AI capabilities without sacrificing data privacy.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- webAI, the leader in democratizing AI access through a distributed model, today announced that its AI platform is available for Apple products including Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

webAI is creating a first-of-its-kind distributed AI network across local devices offering the ability to interact with large AI models without data being sent to the cloud for AI processing. These local models empower businesses, providing them access to cutting-edge AI capabilities on their respective hardware.

Unlike incumbent AI companies that send all their data to the cloud – which presents significant data protection issues and requires tremendous computing power – webAI has developed an AI solution that is deployed locally on users' devices. This approach greatly reduces the risk of data being misused and ensures the highest levels of security for end users, while significantly reducing the energy and cost required to operate AI models.

"At webAI, we believe that in order to solve business problems with AI, first we need to solve the problems of AI – specifically issues around security, energy consumption, and soaring costs," webAI co-founder and CEO David Stout said. "Today is a major step forward in our mission to democratize access to AI without sacrificing user privacy. By offering webAI on local devices, we're ushering in a new era of accessible, efficient, and security-conscious AI applications for both consumers and enterprises."

This collaboration establishes a local AI ecosystem that businesses can fully own and control. These features include:

webAI Assistant: This alternative to other AI-enabled digital assistants, lives natively on devices and interacts with users' screens, folders, and apps without any connection to the outside world. webFrame: Converts complex LLMs into smaller components and distributes them across multiple iOS devices. Through this approach, webFrame is able to transform local hardware into sophisticated clusters for greater efficiency – rivaling existing GPU clusters on the market. Navigator: Utilizing a unique and intuitive drag and drop interface for connecting cameras and other data inputs, Navigator allows AI models to train on existing hardware and collaborate for specific use cases.

The new capabilities announced today by webAI focus on giving enterprises the ability to deploy large language models and run cutting-edge AI locally on Apple products including Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Additional functionality includes:

Enhanced Privacy and Security: Customers can process AI tasks on their personal computing device (as opposed to relying on cloud services), enabling them access to advanced AI features while controlling their own data. Unprecedented Cost Control: Thanks to Apple silicon, businesses can use webAI's platform to run models on existing hardware, significantly reducing their cloud computing costs for AI. Enterprise-Scale and Performance: Enterprise customers can scale AI deployment across their organizations using webAI - enabling collaboration within their secure workplace setting and reduced latency from local AI processing.

webAI is pioneering a radically different approach to artificial intelligence – addressing the fundamental limitations of monolithic models while also paving the way for more efficient, economical, and truly intelligent systems. Its vision centers on the development of distributed AI ecosystems; instead of relying on a single, massive model to handle all tasks, webAI creates networks of smaller, specialized models that work in concert and come together as one, tailored to a particular task – while keeping customer data private and secure on local devices.

To learn more about webAI, visit www.webAI.com.

