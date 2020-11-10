Webber Research Expands Renewables & Energy Infrastructure Platform with Additions In New York & Houston

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a Renewables & Energy Infrastructure research and advisory firm, announces the expansion of its New York and Houston offices, including additions to its Institutional Sales, Technical Consulting, & Energy EPC research teams.

As part of that expansion, Webber Research & Advisory is pleased to announce that Jason Smith has joined the Webber Research team in Houston as Director of Project Execution. Jason joins W|EPC's research and technical project consulting practice, leveraging a decade of experience spanning $5B in large-scale project development to provide significant and differentiated value across all of our research and consulting services.

Jason spent the past 10 years leading engineering and construction efforts on large scale petrochemical and LNG projects at IHI and Amec Foster Wheeler, including managing commercial processes, filings, documentation, and project litigation consulting. Prior to working in Energy EPC, Jason served in the United States Army, earning a Bronze Star in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Webber Research & Advisory is also pleased to announce that Walter Lobo has joined Webber Research's New York office, as Director of Institutional Sales. Walter brings 20 years of Institutional experience, including a decade as Director of Institutional Research Sales at Wells Fargo Securities, and as head of A.G. Edwards' sales office in Geneva, Switzerland.

"We're tremendously excited and fortunate to add both Jason and Walter to our talented and expanding platform, said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research.

"Jason's extensive expertise across mid- and large-scale natural gas infrastructure, petrochemical, hydrogen, and renewable project development will help create an even stronger value proposition within our research and consulting practices, while Walter's experience and depth of knowledge across the entire capital spectrum will help us find new and better ways to serve our clients."

Webber Research & Advisory provides market leading research, advisory, and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, and private equity, with a focus on energy infrastructure, renewables, and hydrogen. Webber Research has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure for the past 15 years, being named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in 2020, while finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG team in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019.

For access information, please visit webberresearch.com , or email us at [email protected]

