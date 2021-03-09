WEBCAST: Why Tampa Bay has Emerged as One of the Hottest Real Estate Markets in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa, once considered a secondary market, has become one of Florida's most desirable cities to live. New residents are flocking to the area due to reasonably priced housing, no state income tax, great quality of life, less traffic, open bay views, more space and year-round sunshine. Business leaders, including the Tampa City Mayor, will participate in a webinar on March 11th to discuss why Tampa has emerged as the new hotspot for buyers. The area is ranked 4th in the United States in terms of the biggest net inflow of new residents.

Marina Pointe on Tampa Bay

The webinar is being hosted by Marina Pointe, one of the most luxurious condominium developments in Tampa Bay. Scheduled for March 11th at 9:30 am, the panel consists of:

Jane Castor , City of Tampa Mayor

Craig Richard , CEO of Tampa Bay Economic Development Council

As visitors descended to Tampa for the Super Bowl, many saw how fast the city has evolved in the last five years. Construction cranes dot the skyline as luxury condos have begun to pop up across the city. Walkable enclaves are transforming Tampa's waterfront landscape. In fact, Tampa has become one of the nation's top 25 most walkable cities, according to Walkscore.com.

Able to work remotely due to the pandemic, residents from the Northeast and around the world have relocated to Tampa to enjoy a waterfront lifestyle without the hassle of big cities. In fact, Tampa is in the top 10 for largest population increases from 2017 to 2019, according to Freddie Mac.

Marina Pointe' s developer BTI Partners will facilitate the panel discussion on Tampa Bay's hot residential market. Marina Pointe, currently under construction, is at the heart of BTI Partners' 52-acre Westshore Marina District. The mixed-use community includes retail, waterfront restaurants, urban trails and parks, a deep-water marina, unrestricted access to Tampa Bay and luxury residences.

