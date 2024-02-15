WebMD Health Services Mental Health Coaching Bridges Gap in Mental Health Support

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Surgeon General's report Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being revealed that 76% of American workers reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition and 81% said they will be looking for workplaces that support mental health in the future. Recognizing the impact of mental health on employee productivity, absenteeism, presenteeism and well-being, WebMD Health Services today has announced the expansion of our health coaching programs to include mental health coaching. This new program furthers our commitment to supporting employee mental and emotional health with easy access to individualized one-on-one support for mental and emotional well-being.

The new mental health coaching service provides an intervention to individuals who are moderate and high acuity for factors that impact mental and emotional well-being. Mental health coaches provide a broad range of support including stress management techniques, depression and anxiety, alcohol and drug abuse, trauma recovery, bereavement, grief or loss, coping with chronic conditions, education on lifestyle behavior changes that can improve mental health, screening for mental health symptoms, and guidance to relevant resources and referrals. In addition to the support they provide, mental health coaches also identify individuals who may benefit from additional clinical support.

"At WebMD, we know that having the right service for the right individual and situation can be challenging, and our mental health coaching program provides both a level of support and guidance to bridge those gaps," said Kara Williams, WebMD Health Services Vice President, Coaching and Operations. "One of the great benefits of our program is a level of clinical behavioral support while participants are waiting to see an EAP or therapist. Mental health coaches can provide supportive services, suggestions for lifestyle improvement, mental health education, cognitive-behavioral coaching, and guidance for a participant to find the best-fit therapy for their concerns."

WebMD mental health coaches hold a master's degree in mental health and maintain additional certifications or licenses to support people who are high-risk in specific areas of emotional well-being and have advanced experience in the identification of mental health symptoms and treatment options. Stress specialist health coaches hold a bachelor's or master's degree in the areas of Psychology, Human Services, Counseling or Social Work, and maintain expertise and advanced training in stress management strategies.

WebMD's mental health coaching is integrated within the WebMD ONE well-being platform. Health coaching is a key part of our holistic approach to supporting an organization's comprehensive workplace well-being strategy. Mental health coaching is essential to demonstrating commitment to and promoting employee's mental health needs.

