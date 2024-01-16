WebMD Health Services Partners with Togetherall to Enhance Mental and Emotional Health Support, Address Loneliness

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 77% of large companies report an increase in the mental health needs among their workforce, and another 16% anticipate that mental health needs will continue to increase in the future.1 In particular, loneliness and a lack of social connection are growing concerns in the workforce. Statistics show that even before 2020 and the onset of the pandemic, about half of U.S. adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness.2 In a report about this growing problem, U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, discusses how loneliness can significantly impact not only our mental health, but our physical health, too.

WebMD Health Services , a leader in holistic wellbeing solutions, and a part of Internet Brands' WebMD Health Corp., today announced a new partnership with Togetherall, the leading online mental and emotional health community providing clinically moderated peer-to-peer support that empowers individuals to anonymously seek and provide mental health support.

The new offering, available through WebMD ONE , provides a safe space that allows an individual to engage anonymously, creating an environment for people to be authentic, with themselves and others, about their mental health. Togetherall's unique blend of community support, clinical moderation, and anonymity provides the opportunity to connect with and benefit from others who have gone through similar struggles, relieving loneliness, and fostering hope and resilience.

As many as 43% of employees worry that if they told their employer about a mental health condition, it would have a negative impact on their position in the workplace.3 Providing an online community that empowers individuals to seek support anonymously can help remove the stigma that often prevents people from reaching out for help with their mental health.

"At WebMD, we know that mental health needs look very different from one person to the next and can change depending on where an individual is at any point in time. We believe mental health support should be just as dynamic. We also recognize the pivotal role that social connection and community plays in regaining and maintaining good mental health," said Bruce Foyt, WebMD Health Services Vice President, Partnerships. "By joining forces with Togetherall, we aim to create a more accessible and inclusive space for individuals to seek the support they need, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of community."

"Peer support is a critical component of the mental health support continuum, and especially important in reaching underserved populations and individuals who – for a variety of reasons – may not be comfortable reaching out to other forms of support. Togetherall complements coaching and counseling services in that peer support can work on its own and is helpful in tandem with other wellness supports," said Mathew McEvoy, Chief Executive Officer at Togetherall. "Partnering with WebMD Health Services gives us an opportunity to extend the work we do—offering employers and health plans the opportunity to integrate a clinically moderated support community into their organization's comprehensive workplace wellbeing strategy."

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their wellbeing needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach wellbeing goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com .

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Togetherall

Established in 2007, Togetherall is available to more than 20 million individuals worldwide. Togetherall is the leading clinically managed, peer-to-peer, online support community where members can share what's on their minds, anonymously, safely, and in-the-moment, 24/7/365. Members can connect through shared lived experiences with a global network of peers, backed by the safeguarding of real, live, licensed clinicians overseeing the community around-the-clock. These clinicians empower individuals in peer support and foster and maintain a safe, vibrant environment.

