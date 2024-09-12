WebPT and Intel RealSense Technology Unite to Transform In-Clinic Physical Therapy with Advanced AI Solutions

Intel RealSense PT Metrics, a Revolutionary AI Copilot, Enhances Clinic Efficiency and Drives Profitability for Physical Therapists.

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announces it has teamed up with Intel® on a shared initiative to bring Intel® RealSense™ PT Metrics to the market, at the 2024 Ascend Summit . This collaboration represents a major advancement in integrating AI-driven motion capture technology into the physical therapy (PT) field, with a vision of providing users with a seamless integration of Intel RealSense PT Metrics into the WebPT EMR platform and arming therapists with an intuitive AI-copilot.

"At WebPT, we're always looking for ways to innovate and support the care our Members provide to their patients," said Ashley Glover, chief executive officer of WebPT. "Intel® RealSense™ PT Metrics fulfills this criteria, enhancing patient engagement and improving outcomes while also streamlining rehab therapists' workload. Our work together perfectly exemplifies our commitment to help transform the PT industry."

Intel RealSense PT Metrics, developed by Intel's Incubation and Disruptive Innovation (IDI) group, has refined motion capture technology over the past decade for various sports. Now, this expertise is being tailored for healthcare to transform physical therapy treatment delivery. The technology includes an AI-assisted, data-driven software and hardware that tracks and analyzes patient movements, range of motion, and posture. The fully automated AI kiosk directs patients through their therapy routines with visual demonstration, while planned integration with WebPT's EMR system automates charting, reduces administrative tasks, and helps physical therapists manage more patients efficiently.

"Through Intel® RealSense™ PT Metrics, and ultimately integrating this advanced motion capture technology into WebPT's EMR system, we're empowering physical therapists with the high-quality data and tools to track patient progress throughout their care journey," said Nadav Orbach, vice president and general manager of Intel Incubation and Disruptive Innovation at Intel. "Since exploring this technology, we have determined that care has the potential to increase revenue per clinic by 25% and greatly expand the number of treatable patients per clinic*. This collaboration is a significant win for physical therapists and the industry."

To experience Intel RealSense PT Metrics in action, visit the

Intel RealSense PT Metrics booth at the Ascend Summit or learn more at intelrealsense.com/ptmetrics .

