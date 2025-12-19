WebPT Announces Advocate Physical Therapy & Tilton's Therapy as Winners of the 2025 Ascend Awards

Practice of the Year and Innovator of the Year honorees recognized for patient-centered care, operational excellence, and forward-thinking leadership

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices power efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their practice, today announces the winners of its 2025 Ascend Awards. Advocate Physical Therapy has been named Practice of the Year, and Tilton's Therapy has been named Innovator of the Year. The recipients were announced during WebPT's Final Rule webinar , which covered key takeaways from the final rule along with updates from private payers.

"Every year, the Ascend Awards reflect the creativity, passion, and persistence that define rehab therapy," said Andrea Facini , chief executive officer of WebPT. "Advocate Physical Therapy and Tilton's Therapy exemplify what it means to build a practice around service, trust, and measurable outcomes. Their leadership moves our profession forward and improves care for patients across the country."

Practice of the Year: Advocate Physical Therapy

Advocate Physical Therapy was recognized for its rapid growth, strong financial performance, and commitment to building a culture where providers and patients thrive. Founded with a single treatment table in 2022, the practice has expanded to a team of eight providers supported by five administrative staff members, while continuing to invest in its team, community partnerships, and clinical development.

Over the past year, Advocate strengthened its local presence, earned multiple Chamber of Commerce award nominations, and continued expanding its service offering to address a wider set of patient needs. The practice's model emphasizes flexibility, collaborative care, and a culture where therapists can grow professionally.

"Our team shows up for each other and for every patient who walks through our doors," said Brus Layson , chief executive officer of Advocate Physical Therapy. "We've built a place people want to work at and a clinic where complex cases can be treated with confidence because of the expertise under one roof. This recognition reflects the effort of our entire staff over the past several years, and we're excited for what comes next."

Advocate plans to continue expanding in 2026, including new treatment rooms, additional gym and administrative space, and a technology clinic specializing in shockwave and class IV laser therapy. The practice is also preparing for approval of its orthopedic residency and further involvement in legislative advocacy supporting the PT profession.

Innovator of the Year: Tilton's Therapy

Tilton's Therapy was honored for redefining access to care across Nevada through a statewide mobile therapy model that delivers PT, OT, and SLP in homes, schools, community sites, and wherever patients are. This approach integrates behavioral health, caregiver mental health, and justice-involved recovery programs, addressing gaps in one of the nation's most underserved states.

Over the past year, Tilton's Therapy expanded its workforce, strengthened partnerships across education, behavioral health, and vocational rehabilitation, and increased both the number of patients served and the average time in treatment.

Tilton's Therapy played a central role in securing Nevada's first-ever Medicaid therapy rate increase, a milestone that followed extensive testimony, legislative engagement, and collaboration with statewide coalitions.

"Being recognized as Innovator of the Year is an incredible honor for our entire team," said Casey Melvin , chief executive officer of Tilton's Therapy. "We believe that outcomes improve when therapists are supported and patients are reached where they are. Our model is built on that philosophy, and we're proud to see its impact across communities that have long lacked access to care."

Tilton's will continue investing in data capture, outcomes reporting, and partnerships that expand access for rural and high-need populations. Planned initiatives for 2026 include new caregiver-coaching modules, expanded trauma-informed interventions, and streamlined mobile tools for real-time outcomes tracking.

