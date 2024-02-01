WebPT and Limber Health Announce New MSK Measure Set to Equally Compare Clinician Outcomes

A New Unified Outcome Measure Set Integrates Legacy and PROMIS® Measures to Create a Long-Lasting Industry Impact

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-industry leaders WebPT , the rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), and Limber Health , a digital health solution enabling the delivery of hybrid musculoskeletal (MSK) care, together announce the launch of a single unified outcome measure set.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requested WebPT, who administers legacy industry standard outcome measures through its Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR), and Limber Health, who administers Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS®) computer-adaptive outcome measures through its QCDR, to harmonize its quality measure sets. WebPT and Limber Health, accepted the request from CMS and completed this incredible effort to harmonize quality measure sets in collaboration with other industry leaders, including Intermountain Health , Upstream Rehabilitation , and ATI Physical Therapy .

By collaborating in a move of great industry advocacy, WebPT and Limber Health, are empowering clinicians to choose which outcome measure tools to report on in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality payment program, while maintaining consistent parameters. This enables CMS to more equitably compare clinician outcomes, regardless of tool used. In addition, regardless of the platform utilized, such as WebPT or Limber Health, rehab therapists will be able to benchmark their performance and outcomes instruments the same.

"As care has progressed across disciplines, there's been a pressing need to consistently measure outcomes across all settings," says Susan Lofton, Vice President of Outcomes & Clinical Transformation at WebPT. "The industry needed to integrate our rehab industry standard measures with newer measures, like PROMIS, that are used in different specialty settings to allow for improved communication and collaboration across the continuum of care. We partnered with Limber Health to provide this, and are thrilled to have taken steps together toward the long-term good of the industry."

The new MSK Measure Set is co-stewarded by WebPT's MSK and Rehabilitative Care Outcomes QCDR and Limber Health's Advancing MSK Care and Rehabilitation QCDR QCDR. Similarly to WebPT's former measure set, the "IROMS Quality Measures," the new MSK Measure set continues to leverage commonly used Patient-Reported Outcome Measure (PROM) tools like the Numerical Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) the Neck Disability Index (NDI), the Quick Disability of the Shoulder, Arm, and Hand (QDASH), the Modified Low Back Pain Disability Questionnaire (MDQ), the Lower Extremity Functional Scale (LEFS), and the Knee Outcome Survey (KOS), with which rehab therapists are familiar. Additionally, this new MSK Measure set also includes the PROMIS measures previously supported via Limber Health's former measure set, the LMBR Quality Measures.

"Incorporating PROMIS surveys into our project was a monumental step towards enhancing patient care. PROMIS allows for whole-body health measurement, which provides a new way to measure patient progress, alongside traditional injury-specific outcomes. By challenging the status quo and continually seeking ways to improve patient-reported outcome collections, we strive to demonstrate the true value of physical therapy through comprehensive and insightful data," said Julia Goodwin, director of outcome strategy at Limber Health.

The MSK Measure Set, CMS-approved for 2024 use, sets a new standard, fostering choice for clinicians and ensuring equitable comparison for CMS, a transformative step toward industry representation in Value-Based Care.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About Limber Health

Limber Health is building the world's leading hybrid model of in-person and digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Limber Health empowers providers with a complete digital toolkit for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Home Exercise Programs (HEP), Outcomes Collection, MIPS Reporting, and the shift to value-based care. Clinically validated through research conducted at Mayo Clinic and awarded Most Impactful New Technology by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, Limber Health empowers providers in augmenting in-person clinician visits with digital at-home support to best meet patients where they are. To learn more, visit https://www.limberhealth.com

SOURCE WebPT