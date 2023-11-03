WebPT Announces Launch of Advanced PXM Practice Intelligence Solutions

News provided by

WebPT

03 Nov, 2023, 15:27 ET

Three Industry-Leading Data & Analytics Solutions Provide Further Support to Enterprise Members

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announced three new offerings available immediately within its Practice Experience Management (PXM) platform. The first solution, Premium Data & Analytics, is a premier business intelligence (BI) tool offering data visualization and reporting. The second solution, Premium Data Warehouse, is an enterprise-grade data platform delivering comprehensive storage and querying capabilities. The third solution, Premium Data Extract, allows members to easily ingest data into their own systems. These advanced Practice Intelligence solutions empower Members to harness the wealth of data their practices generate every day, transforming it into actionable insights that drive enhanced patient outcomes and operational excellence.

"Our access to the WebPT Premium Data Warehouse, investment in a data analyst, and collaboration with the WebPT Reporting Team has given us control of reporting like never before," said Jason Lobb, chief operating officer of MountainLand Physical Therapy. "The end result has dramatically streamlined our data driven decision making across the organization."   

Premium Data & Analytics is perfect for Members who are looking for customizable data visualizations and report-building.

  • Easy to Use: Navigate data effortlessly with four pre-built workbooks and over 25 dashboards encapsulating your clinical and financial metrics.
  • Customizable: Craft interactive dashboards and reports, diving deeper with robust filtering for a focused examination of crucial metrics.
  • Powerful Visualizations: Illustrate practice data through interactive, board-ready visualizations, facilitating profound insights beyond conventional spreadsheet analysis.

Premium Data Warehouse is tailored for Members who want to use their own business intelligence tools.

  • Comprehensive: Includes 100+ views of clinical and billing data.
  • Flexible: Compatible with a vast array of business intelligence tools.
  • Robust: Delivers extensive querying, storage, and logic capabilities.

Premium Data Extract provides members with a raw data extract to ingest data into their own systems. Data files are automatically delivered daily to a member's SFTP site allowing them to seamlessly connect data to their existing data warehouse and BI tools.

"The lifeblood of any healthcare organization is the insight gained from the rich set of data they generate in their day to day operations," said Tom Goguen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at WebPT. "With our latest premium data offerings, we are providing our members with the most comprehensive data solutions in the industry, enabling our Members to deliver the highest quality of care to their patients in the most cost effective manner."

Introductory pricing is now available for all three solutions. To learn more, please visit www.webpt.com or visit WebPT in booth #913 at the 2023 APTA Private Practice Annual Conference.

About WebPT, Inc.
WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

Media Contact
Kristin Hege
[email protected]
480.540.6496

SOURCE WebPT

