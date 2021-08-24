WebPT Appoints Greg Ingino as Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announced the appointment of Greg Ingino as Chief Technology Officer. With more than 20 years experience in leading top-tier technology and product teams, Ingino will focus on developing WebPT's future technology strategy that includes working with the largest dataset in the industry to provide prescriptive insights and analytics to members while continuing to advance the modernization of the platform for scale.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Greg joining our team to drive our technology strategy and execution, aligning it with both our customer needs and our company goals," said Nancy Ham, CEO, WebPT. "Given Greg's demonstrable experience in scaling solutions in highly-regulated industries with complex data, I am confident he will accelerate our ability to delight our customers with innovative solutions to their clinical, operational, and business challenges."

Ingino was formerly CTO at Vertafore, one of the largest software providers for insurance solutions, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners. There he had more than 40 products under his management, a team of 700, and 20,000-plus customers. Prior to that, he was the SVP of technology at ACTIVE Network, leading the company's cloud operations and supporting 47,000 global businesses as the organization nearly doubled in size during his tenure.

"I could not be more excited to join the WebPT leadership team," said Greg Ingino, CTO. "WebPT has an incredible alignment around its culture and mission. I was particularly drawn to the people, the industry, and the mission of the company. WebPT's technology and vision is uniquely positioned to continue to disrupt the market as evidenced in its tremendous growth, and I look forward to helping lead in the next step of the journey."

WebPT continues its streak of rapid growth and hiring. The company recently made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for a ninth consecutive year and is looking to hire for additional positions.

For more information on WebPT, please visit www.webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT's growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies nine years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com .

SOURCE WebPT