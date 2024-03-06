WebPT Brings Monte Sandler on Board as General Manager, Revenue Cycle Management

Seasoned Leader in Healthcare RCM and IT Will Accelerate Operations, Cross-Functional Alignment, and Member Results

PHOENIX, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today publicly announces its hiring of Monte Sandler as general manager, revenue cycle management (RCM). In this role, he will oversee all aspects of RCM, including operations and success, and work closely with the broader organization to represent the voice of RCM Members in all areas of execution. Sandler's experience will be invaluable in accelerating the financial success of WebPT Members by leading RCM-specific investments in outpatient rehab.

"I am so honored to join the WebPT team and ready to use my experience and passion to join them in empowering the rehab therapy community to achieve greatness in practice," said Sandler. "My background in healthcare, supporting both RCM and SaaS organizations, has given me all the tools and knowledge I need to lead this function of WebPT to even greater success as we dutifully serve our Members."

Sandler has had a distinguished career in Healthcare and IT Services, with nearly three decades spent leading RCM Operations. His dedication to building strong customer relationships, scaling operations, and driving performance improvement have delivered impressive results. Most recently, Monte served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of RCM at Experity, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the organization. During his tenure, he guided the company to optimize customer results and implement best practice RCM tools and processes to optimize service delivery and RCM performance.

"We know that rehab therapy practices' financial health depends on clean, accurate claims and a high first-pass acceptance rate, which is why we've invested greatly into our RCM services," says Ashley Glover, chief executive officer of WebPT. "As such, we're delighted to welcome Monte to our team to oversee this department. We have the utmost respect for the work he's already done in the field and great confidence in all that he'll bring to WebPT and to our Members' RCM performance and experience."

To find out more about WebPT and its suite of award-winning products, please visit: webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

