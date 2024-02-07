WebPT Wins 2024 Best in KLAS Recognition

The healthcare IT research firm recognizes the rehab therapy platform as the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Award for Outpatient Therapy & Rehab

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announced it has been recognized by KLAS , a healthcare IT research and insights firm, as the 2024 Best in KLAS recipient for Outpatient Therapy & Rehab with a score of 80.8. The honor was announced in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report , consisting of authenticated customer interviews held by KLAS Research throughout the preceding year.

"This accolade from KLAS Research validates WebPT's commitment to excellence and innovation as we aim to advance Practice Experience Management in outpatient therapy," said Ashley Glover, CEO of WebPT. "At WebPT, we are not just providers of a platform; we are architects of transformative solutions that empower clinicians to deliver unparalleled patient care. We express our gratitude to our Members whose recognition played a pivotal role in securing this acknowledgment."

The 2024 Best in KLAS: Outpatient Therapy & Rehab award honors best-of-breed vendors that provide comprehensive clinical and billing solutions to organizations ranging from small therapy/rehab clinics to large hospital-affiliated therapy centers. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide. WebPT received the highest score of all vendors in the Outpatient Therapy & Rehab category.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Over the past year, KLAS conducted authenticated in-depth interviews with clients of WebPT in order to get client-provided feedback on their satisfaction with the company anonymously. In June of 2023, a CEO from one Member had this to say about the platform: "WebPT jumped out at us when we were evaluating solutions because the product seemed intuitive and user friendly. It checked every box of what we wanted at the time and has evolved as our facility has evolved. They provide monthly webinars and information that are important to our providers. We have had many years of real happiness with WebPT."

For further insights on the significance of this recognition, visit: webpt.com/blog/webpt-rated-as-top-performer-for-best-in-klas-awards. To find out more about WebPT and its suite of award-winning products, visit: webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

SOURCE WebPT