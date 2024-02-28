WebPT Listed on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), proudly announces its ranking as No. 153 on Inc. magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southwest private companies, based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. This is WebPT's first time on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list. The company has made the Inc. 5000 nationwide annual list nine consecutive times.

"As WebPT continues to revolutionize Practice Experience Management in rehab therapy, securing a spot on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list is a testament to our commitment and the incredible efforts of our dedicated team," said Ashley Glover , CEO of WebPT. "We are honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, and this achievement fuels our passion to continue to drive positive change in our industry."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman , special projects editor at Inc. Media.

WebPT is the market leader in rehab therapy technology for its 150,000 Members. The company has introduced groundbreaking product updates, incorporating cutting-edge enterprise capabilities spanning billing, achieving SOC 2, HIPAA/HITECH certification for its EMR and billing solutions, and data analytics. These updates culminated in the launch of a sophisticated enterprise-level data warehouse and analytics solution. These strategic advancements have solidified WebPT's position as the premier choice for comprehensive practice management, supporting providers in improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. These efforts have garnered recognition from KLAS , a healthcare IT research and insights firm, which named WebPT the recipient of the 2024 Best in KLAS award for Outpatient Therapy & Rehab .



Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

