WebPT Expands Leadership Team with Top Talent in Finance and Technology

Rita Parvaneh hired as CFO and Philip Pead joins as Board Member, bringing decades of experience in enterprise technology and healthcare

PHOENIX, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announces two major additions to the company. Rita Parvaneh has joined as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Philip Pead has been added as a board member.

"Rita Parvaneh and Philip Pead are exciting additions to our team," said Ashley Glover, CEO at WebPT. "Their extensive experience in finance, technology, and healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our platform to better serve rehab therapists and their patients in practices of all sizes. We are confident that Rita's financial acumen and Philip's industry expertise will help us achieve our ambitious growth and innovation goals."

Rita Parvaneh is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of experience in technology. Prior to joining WebPT, she held executive roles at several notable companies including Spireon and Scantron, as well as roles at Deloitte and Optum. With her extensive background in finance and technology, Rita has developed deep industry expertise in financial management and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and strategy. She is a results-driven leader with a proven track record of developing and implementing successful strategies to drive business growth and profitability. She is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from California State University, Fullerton.

As CFO, Parvaneh will be responsible for leading WebPT's financial strategy and operations. She will work closely with the senior management team to drive growth and sustainable profitability.

"I am excited to join the WebPT team and help drive the company's continued growth and success," said Parvaneh. "WebPT is at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team that is shaping its future."

Philip Pead is a technology executive, advisor, and board member with over forty years of leadership experience in the healthcare IT and software industries. Phil is currently a board member of Modernizing Medicine, and was recently a board member of Change Healthcare prior to its acquisition by United Healthcare. He was also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Progress Software Corporation, the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Eclipsys Corporation, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Per-Se Technologies Inc. He is also a managing partner of Beacon Point Partners, LLC since 2007.

As a board member, Pead will bring his extensive experience in healthcare IT and software to help guide WebPT's strategic direction and growth. He will work closely with CEO Ashley Glover and the board of directors to ensure the company continues to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions for rehab therapists and their patients.

"I am honored to join the board of WebPT, a company that is empowering rehab therapy practices to innovate and scale," said Pead. "I look forward to working with the team to advance their mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative technology solutions."

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com .

