WebPT Introduces Latest Integrated Platform for Rehab Therapists' In-House Billing Teams

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announces the general release of WebPT Billing , the latest evolution of its integrated billing solution for rehab therapy organizations supporting more than 2,000 visits per month. Used in conjunction with the WebPT EMR, WebPT Billing connects workflows throughout the practice in ways not possible with third-party add-ons. This means better data, cleaner claims, and faster reimbursements for rehab therapy practices.

WebPT Billing is the software platform leveraged by WebPT's revenue cycle management (RCM) organization, the physical therapy (PT) industry's largest and best fully outsourced RCM service. Now, WebPT's proprietary RCM capabilities can help in-house billing teams go beyond simple data integration to enable front office, back office, and patient workflows between the billing software and EMR, including tasking and account notes. Enhancements include:

Simplified claims creation and submission;

Pre-built, customizable dashboard for deep visibility and analytics;

Predefined user roles for granular control of access to protected information; and

Upgraded interface based on user expertise.

"The upgraded billing platform is built on a foundation of rehab therapy–specific billing expertise," said John Wallace, PT, MS, Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management at WebPT. "Since 2006, billing professionals—including WebPT's own RCM teams—have used this platform and successfully processed more than 72 million visits, with collections in excess of $4 billion. Now, we're thrilled to open access to these capabilities and help organizations get paid even faster. These advancements will help in-house billing teams work seamlessly across a practice in ways not possible with other solutions."

Technology continues to play a key role in how practices adapt to changing clinical and business environments. According to the 2022 State of Rehab Therapy report, more than one-third of rehab therapy organizations increased patient volume over the past year, and the majority of practices are tracking revenue per visit and profit per month as key performance indicators.

"Rehab therapy practices have been challenged by declining reimbursements and increased expenses while simultaneously supporting growing patient volumes," said Ashley Glover, CEO at WebPT. "WebPT Billing was designed to drive operational efficiency, helping boost practice revenue overall. WebPT is proud to share this end-to-end solution for multi-practice clinics to help drive clinical and financial success."

WebPT Billing is designed for practices with multiple billers processing more than 2,000 claims per month. For practices billing fewer than 2,000 claims per month, or those with fewer than three dedicated billers, WebPT continues to offer and fully support Therabill , its easy-to-use, cloud-based billing solution for rehab therapy, behavioral health, and mental health specialists. For more information about WebPT billing solutions, visit www.webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com .

