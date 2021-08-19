WebPT Named to Inc. 5000 for 9th Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, WebPT , the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 115%, WebPT is among an exclusive 1.28% of Inc. 5000 companies—64 businesses in total—that have made the list nine times.

"Perhaps the only thing better than securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth year running is doing so alongside some of our incredible Members and other rehab therapy providers," said Nancy Ham, WebPT CEO. "This past year, WebPT has doubled down on both innovation and grit—and, as a result, we maintained our reputation as a true industry partner and helped many clinics grow stronger and reach more patients through innovations like Virtual Visits. We look forward to standing side by side with our Members as we all continue to grow in this new normal."

Over the course of WebPT's 13-year history, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation and advocacy in the rehab therapy community. The company has achieved its highest annual number of bookings while maintaining low churn, all of which is driven by the value WebPT offers to the industry. Some of the company's impactful achievements include:

Publishing the fifth edition of the State of Rehab Therapy Industry Report , which included insights from more than 6,700 industry respondents

, which included insights from more than 6,700 industry respondents Empowering thousands of clinics to maintain patient engagement and communication throughout the pandemic by using WebPT Reach , which has allowed members to bounce back from the pandemic faster than the market, reaching 112% of pre-COVID patient volumes early in 2021.

, which has allowed members to bounce back from the pandemic faster than the market, reaching 112% of pre-COVID patient volumes early in 2021. Introducing Digital Patient Intake , which streamlines the patient registration process. To date, WebPT Members have sent over 885,000 intakes since launch earlier this year.

, which streamlines the patient registration process. To date, WebPT Members have sent over 885,000 intakes since launch earlier this year. Launching its new-generation SOAPnotes documentation solution , which recently surpassed one million notes documented.

"Despite the global challenges of the past year, the team at WebPT has remained committed to empowering rehab therapists to reach and treat the millions of people who could benefit from receiving musculoskeletal care," said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer at WebPT. "We remain committed to moving the industry forward by strengthening relationships, advocating for therapists and asserting the value of rehab therapy in healthcare."

In the last year, WebPT has grown to more than 600 employees from across the nation and is currently looking to fill multiple positions within the next few months. To search available opportunities and apply, please visit www.webpt.com/about/careers .

