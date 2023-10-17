WebPT Partners with PredictionHealth to Deliver Predictive Analytics and AI to its Member Base

WebPT

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Automation Empowers Practices to Improve Compliance While Maximizing Reimbursements & Efficiency

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announced an important partnership with PredictionHealth, further strengthening WebPT's Practice Experience Management (PXM) platform. Through this relationship, WebPT Members will be able to leverage the power of AI within the documentation process to improve reimbursement outcomes and compliance. PredictionHealth's platform harnesses the power of predictive analytics and AI to provide actionable insights specifically tailored for rehab therapy practices to increase reimbursement, improve documentation compliance and maximize efficiency.

"Despite technological advances, rehab therapy practices of all sizes still struggle to conduct reliable internal audits, manage adequate reviews, optimize coding and capture revenue opportunities," said Andrea Facini, president of go-to-market at WebPT. "By pairing up with PredictionHealth, all this will change for our members. Those who sign up can save their staff hours of auditing work every month, get access to personalized, automated feedback, get more comprehensive auditing and insight into compliance risks, and see up to a 5-10X ROI thanks to reimbursements and greater efficiency. This is the missing piece of the puzzle for modern practices that want to spend less time navigating compliance and more time on patient care."

Practice Intelligence, the analytics solution that powers WebPT's PXM Platform, provides the data required to enable modern practice decision making. WebPT is seamlessly integrating Practice Intelligence with PredictionHealth's AI platform to  enable actionable insights that improve compliance and practice reimbursements. PredictionHealth's AI platform, whose model has been trained on hundreds of thousands of real therapy notes that have been tagged by physical therapists and compliance experts, scanning 100% of a practice's notes, including structured and unstructured data (free-text). The technology can even recognize areas that are outside of the norm like over- or under-documenting, misusing CPT codes, suboptimal minute allocation, and more. This provides unprecedented visibility into a practice's health while reducing compliance risks. With intuitive dashboards and automated insights, PredictionHealth identifies coding optimizations and opportunities for improvement, ensuring practices capitalize on every revenue opportunity.

"For clinic directors, this is an enormous value," said Mike Fox, PT, SCS, chief clinical officer at Motion PT. "Through entirely automated assessments, practices can get a pulse on critical KPIs for each of the therapists they manage. With the exhaustive library of analytics, they have everything they need to effectively run their clinic."

PredictionHealth is now available to all WebPT Members and Insight Members. To learn more and get started, please visit www.webpt.com/products/predictionhealth, or reach out to your WebPT success rep.

About WebPT, Inc.
WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About PredictionHealth
PredictionHealth is a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a mission to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient every time by streamlining clinician workflows and reducing administrative busywork. Founded in 2017 by Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO and Ravi Atreya, MD, PhD, CMO, the company has developed AI tool sets leveraging their ability to analyze unstructured data to extract meaningful insights from medical documentation. For more information, please visit www.predictionhealth.com/.

