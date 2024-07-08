WebPT Partners with PredictionHealth to Launch Real-time, In-app AI Capabilities for Enhanced Rehab Documentation Efficiency

New AI-powered tools reduce documentation burden, improve compliance, and increase reimbursements for WebPT and Insight EMR members

PHOENIX, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announced new advanced capabilities in collaboration with PredictionHealth . This partnership brings enhanced AI functionality to reduce the documentation burden, improve compliance, and increase reimbursement for eligible members. The upgrade equips outpatient rehab organizations with tools to enhance documentation efficiency, ensure compliance, and optimize revenue. Starting July 8th, the new PredictionHealth solutions will be seamlessly integrated and available to all WebPT EMR and Insight EMR members.

"We are delighted to partner with PredictionHealth to bring groundbreaking AI capabilities to our Members," said Andrea Facini, President of Go-To-Market, WebPT. "This integration empowers our users with tools that streamline documentation processes and significantly enhance compliance and revenue optimization. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we enable clinicians to reduce their documentation time by up to 50%, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to provide innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improve outcomes in rehab therapy practices."

Through the partnership, WebPT integrates PredictionHealth's advanced AI tools into its Practice Experience Management (PXM) platform. This collaboration allows WebPT members to leverage powerful AI solutions directly within their existing workflows, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their documentation processes.

"We're excited to introduce new solutions integrated directly into clinicians' real-time workflow within the WebPT EMR," said Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO of PredictionHealth. "The platform leverages advanced technology, data, AI models, and compliance expertise to reduce documentation time while improving compliance and CPT coding. Documentation burden is a huge contributor to burnout, and we're proud to free clinicians to focus on patient care."

The solutions include advanced features designed to streamline documentation and enhance compliance.

The Voice-to-Text Scribe allows for the secure recording of patient and provider conversations directly into clinical notes using Auto-note (ambient listening) or Smart Dictation, ensuring efficiency and accuracy.

Real-time CPT Coding Insights offer coding guidance to improve accuracy and maximize reimbursement for services provided.

The AI Chat Assistant is a HIPAA-compliant chatbot specifically trained for rehab therapy, assisting clinicians with various documentation tasks.

These easy-to-use, AI-powered solutions cut documentation time by 50% while optimizing documentation compliance and coding best practices for an average 5-10x ROI. Meanwhile, powerful backend analytics continuously monitor 100% of your notes, providing actionable insights tailored specifically to your practice to reduce audit risks.

PredictionHealth solutions will be available to all WebPT Members. To learn more and get started, visit https://www.webpt.com/products/predictionhealth .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About PredictionHealth:

PredictionHealth is a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a mission to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient every time by streamlining clinician workflows and reducing administrative busywork. Founded in 2017 by Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO, and Ravi Atreya, MD, PhD, CMO, the company has developed AI toolsets leveraging their ability to analyze unstructured data to extract meaningful insights from medical documentation. For more information, visit predictionhealth.com .

