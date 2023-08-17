WebPT State of Rehab Therapy Report Reveals Growing Patient Demand, Straining Resources Amid Clinician Burnout and Attrition

Despite challenges, the industry is seeing improvements with diversity, expanded services, and decreasing student loan debt.

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today released The State of Rehab Therapy report for 2023. The seventh annual report details findings from an industry-wide survey of nearly 6,000 physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology professionals. Responses from professionals in varying specialties, clinic sizes, and locations reveal how rehab therapists are adapting to an ever-evolving industry.

With data on demographics, operations, financials, technology, staffing, and salaries, the report offers a thorough understanding of the rehab therapy industry. From the concerning rise in burnout and turnover rates to the encouraging strides in diversity, service expansion, and technology adoption, The State of Rehab Therapy report provides valuable insights into both promising opportunities and significant challenges.

Highlights of the report—which can be downloaded from WebPT.com —reveal:

62% of practices are not leveraging patient satisfaction data within their practices.

The percentage of rehab therapy professionals who are burnt out has risen again this year to a whopping 36.1%, with high patient loads and administrative burden as top factors contributing to burn out.

Declining reimbursements, staff shortages, and the difficulty of staying independent were highest ranked concerns for the future for practice leadership.

Employee turnover continues to surge, with executives citing that they lost an average of 11.4% of their workforce last year.

The burden of student debt appears to be improving, with the number of respondents who have cited they would graduate with $70,000 or more in debt decreasing by 22% since last year.

"Our annual survey highlights a pivotal juncture in the rehab therapy industry—this data is both eye-opening and encouraging," said Heidi Jannegna, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "We must confront the harsh reality presented to us and use this data to take action. I encourage all professionals in rehab therapy to use this report as a tool to guide impactful changes that elevate patient care, empower our workforce, and shape a thriving future for rehab therapy. At WebPT, we are continuing to innovate in order to help strengthen the practice experience and solve these challenges."

Additionally, advancements in technology are expanding revenue and patient retention. Remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM)—which was introduced to rehab therapists in the 2022 final rule—is gaining traction. 30.6% of rehab therapy leaders indicated that they are considering implementing remote therapeutic monitoring services within the next two years, which has been shown to help improve care adherence and completion. The report details how rehab therapy is looking to enhance efficiency, optimize care coordination, and improve revenue.

Download the complete State of Rehab Therapy report at webpt.com/report .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT and its affiliated platforms, Clinicient and Keet Health, provide robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With a 99% retention rate and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT