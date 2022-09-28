WebPT Welcomes New Board Member and New Product Executive to Accelerate Innovation and Value-Based Care Initiatives

Marcus Osborne joins board of directors from Walmart Health and Andrea Facini is named Chief Product, Marketing, and Growth Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the industry-leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, proudly announces Marcus Osborne, veteran healthcare executive, has been appointed to the WebPT Board of Directors and Andrea Facini has joined as Chief Product, Marketing, and Growth Officer. The recent additions align with WebPT's focus on expanding its software to help rehab therapists navigate nationwide, value-based care initiatives and advance its award-winning services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus and Andrea to the WebPT team," said Ashley Glover, WebPT CEO. "These new additions will enable WebPT to continue its momentum of innovation and product excellence, as we help rehab therapists navigate the complexities of value-based care. Andrea and Marcus will be instrumental in aligning our strategy, technology, and talent to achieve this goal."

Osborne spent 15 years in healthcare leadership at Walmart, most recently as Senior Vice President of Health Transformation where he focused on increasing access and affordability in the healthcare system for consumers, helping to launch Walmart Health and other key health initiatives. Prior to joining Walmart, Osborne served as Chief Financial Officer of the Clinton Foundation Health Access Initiative and as a Senior Management Consultant for Alliance Consulting Group.

"I am excited to join the WebPT board to help accelerate solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs—which is exactly what the rehab therapy industry is uniquely positioned to do," said Osborne. "Specifically, physical therapy can help reduce costs by preventing unnecessary surgery and has been proven to deliver better outcomes when further intervention is necessary. I look forward to working with the WebPT team to help expand rehab therapy's impact at scale."

To do this, WebPT has worked diligently over the years to provide physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists with the clinical and operational software they need to provide better care and optimize patient outcomes allowing them to amplify their value to the greater healthcare community. As the new Chief Product, Marketing, and Growth Officer, Andrea Facini will work with the Product and Marketing teams to accelerate innovation and develop industry-leading products that continue to delight our customers.

Facini is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience helping companies transform the way they build and deliver products, services, and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, Facini was president of ACTIVE Network. Prior to ACTIVE, he served in product and marketing leadership roles at Social Solutions, Monster Worldwide, Warner Bros. Discovery, and CNN.

"As WebPT enters its 15th year of business, I enthusiastically welcome Andrea and Marcus to WebPT," said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "Now more than ever, rehab therapists require solutions that will help them practice more efficiently in an increasingly digital and value-based healthcare landscape. We will continue meeting this demand with meaningful technology, forward-thinking leadership, and educational content that advocates for our industry's advancement."

