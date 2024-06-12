WebPT Wins 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Practice Management Solution

With a 99% Member retention rate, MedTech recognizes WebPT for consistently innovating to meet the needs of the rehab therapy industry

PHOENIX, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announces it has been recognized as the Best Practice Management Solution of 2024 by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards . Rising to the top of nearly 4,500 nominees from more than 18 countries, MedTech acknowledged WebPT for ongoing innovation efforts aimed at empowering the ever-changing rehab therapy industry.

"We're thrilled by MedTech's recognition of WebPT as the Best Practice Management Solution of 2024," said Ashley Glover, CEO of WebPT. "We couldn't have accomplished this feat without support from the thousands of clinics using WebPT. We are the preferred choice for rehab therapy practices across the country. Our quality is unmatched in the industry and underscores our commitment to providing the most trustworthy and dependable solutions and this recognition further showcases that."

In mid-2023 WebPT completed a rebrand that reflects its move from an electronic medical records (EMR) software system to what it is today: an intelligent ecosystem of solutions, data, and insights for seamless care and end-to-end practice management. With the ever-increasing demands of patients, payers have strained practices and pushed business margins to a breaking point. WebPT's PXM platform has once again emerged as the go-to solution, offering a unified platform that connects every clinical, patient, and practitioner touchpoint.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including telehealth, clinical administration, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), virtual care, medical devices, medical data and many more.

To find out more about WebPT and its suite of award-winning products, please visit: webpt.com.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE WebPT