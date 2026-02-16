Website Engagement Increased by Over 120% Following Digital Marketing and Website Redesign Initiative by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has released a new case study highlighting measurable engagement gains following a digital marketing and website redesign initiative for Picture Perfect Cleaning. The project demonstrates how improved site structure, SEO, and user pathways can support stronger performance for service-based businesses operating in competitive local markets.

The Case Study outlines Digital Silk's work with Picture Perfect Cleaning, a professional residential and commercial cleaning company seeking to improve online visibility and user engagement following the launch of a redesigned website in July 2025. The engagement focused on strengthening SEO foundations, improving navigation, and aligning digital marketing efforts with clearer conversion pathways.

Improving Discoverability and Engagement Through Digital Marketing

Picture Perfect Cleaning required a digital presence that could support increased search visibility while keeping users engaged once they arrived on the site. Digital Silk's approach centered on SEO optimization, streamlined navigation, and user-focused page structure designed to guide visitors efficiently through key service information.

The redesigned website was supported by digital marketing strategies aimed at improving discoverability and encouraging longer, more meaningful site interactions.

Measured Performance Outcomes Identified in the Case Study

According to performance data referenced in the case study, the redesigned website and supporting digital marketing efforts were associated with the following outcomes:

Website sessions increased by 47.44%, driven by stronger SEO performance and improved navigation. Engaged sessions increased by 71.22%, with engagement times reported as three times higher than direct traffic. Average engagement time increased by 124.73%, indicating that clearer pathways helped keep users engaged for longer periods.

These metrics highlight how strategic digital marketing and website optimization efforts may influence both traffic quality and user behavior.

Why Engagement Metrics Matter for Service-Based Businesses

For local and service-driven organizations, attracting traffic is only part of the challenge. Websites must also support clarity, usability, and intent-driven navigation to keep users engaged. The Picture Perfect Cleaning case study illustrates how aligning digital marketing strategy with website structure can support improved engagement outcomes following a site launch.

The full Picture Perfect Cleaning case study is available on Digital Silk's website. Businesses exploring digital marketing strategies designed to improve engagement and discoverability can request a quote through Digital Silk's website.

