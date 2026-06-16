Webster First Announces Premiere Sponsorship to Save Annual Independence Day Fireworks

WEBSTER, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First has announced it will serve as the premiere sponsor for the annual Independence Day fireworks display on July 2 at Memorial Beach. Hosted by the Webster Dudley Charles R Guenter Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 654, the event will ensure local families can continue to enjoy this cherished community tradition.

The Town of Webster typically hosts the annual celebration for residents. However, due to significant budget limitations this year, town officials were faced with the difficult possibility of canceling the event. Recognizing the importance of the fireworks display to the local area, the town partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to facilitate a sponsorship donation.

Webster First stepped forward to bridge the funding gap, underscoring a deep commitment to its members and the surrounding community. As an institution founded in Webster, the organization prioritizes giving back to the community that provided its foundation. Stepping in to save the fireworks reflects a continued dedication to supporting local families and preserving important civic events.

"Having strong personal connections with local organizations and Webster Town Administration, I am deeply moved by our shared relationship and respect for the community where our credit union began. As an immigrant, I especially value the opportunities this country offers. None of this would be possible without the sacrifices and dedication of our veterans, whose service makes our freedom possible." said Halina Jachimczyk, Webster Branch Manager.

The event organizers and sponsors look forward to gathering with the community to celebrate the holiday. All local families and residents are encouraged to attend the festivities at Memorial Beach on July 2. The collaborative effort between the Town of Webster, the VFW Post 654, and Webster First guarantees an evening of safe, family-friendly celebration for everyone in the area.

About Webster First

Founded in Webster, Massachusetts, Webster First is dedicated to providing exceptional service and financial stability to its members. With a long history of community engagement, the organization actively supports local initiatives, organizations, and events that enrich the lives of the families and individuals it serves.

Please direct any queries to:

Lauren Conti, Community Relations Coordinator

774-823-1677

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster First Federal Credit Union