Webster First Federal Credit Union Promotes Bryan Regele to Chief Loan Officer

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Bryan T. Regele to Senior Vice President and Chief Loan Officer, succeeding former CLO Talat Mufti. This well-deserved advancement recognizes Regele's exceptional leadership, dedication to member service, and significant contributions to the Credit Union's lending operations since joining the team in 2011.

Bryan Regele

"Bryan's exceptional leadership and dedication to our members continue to uplift the standard of service at Webster First," said John Thomasian, President & CEO of Webster First. "We are grateful for his commitment and are confident that, in his new role, Bryan will help drive our lending operations to even greater achievements."

Regele began his career at Webster First as a Credit Analyst in Commercial Lending, where his analytical skills and strong work ethic quickly distinguished him. By 2014, he had advanced to Credit Officer and Junior Commercial Loan Officer, completing the Massachusetts Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending and earning his certificate that same year. His commitment to professional growth continued as he progressed to Assistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer in February 2018.

In 2019, Regele completed the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions Management and Leadership Institute program and was promoted to Vice President of Commercial Lending. Most recently, in 2025, he advanced to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending in recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership. His excellence was further acknowledged in 2024 when he received Webster First's inaugural President's Award, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the organization.

Under Regele's leadership, Webster First's commercial lending department has achieved remarkable success. The Credit Union was named a top lender by Banker & Tradesman in 2022 and 2023, and earned the distinction of being ranked number one in Massachusetts for number of commercial loans in 2025. These accomplishments reflect Regele's sound understanding of the commercial lending landscape and his commitment to serving members.

In his new role as Chief Loan Officer, Regele will oversee all lending divisions and their operations. He will work closely with current leadership during the transition period to ensure continued excellence across all lending functions. Throughout his tenure at Webster First, Regele has consistently demonstrated the values that define the Credit Union: financial strength, exceptional service, and a dedication to the local communities we serve.

About Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union has been serving members throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts since 1928. As a trusted local credit union, Webster First offers comprehensive banking services including checking accounts, loans, and mortgages. With a commitment to financial strength, exceptional service, and New England authenticity, Webster First provides members with secure, reliable financial solutions. Deposits are insured up to $250,000 by NCUA with additional amounts insured by MSIC. For more information, visit websterfirst.com

