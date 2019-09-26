Webull Announces Competition Aimed at Giving Back to Traders and Community

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and in-depth market data, has announced its inaugural Webull WeTrader Competition. The event, which provides traders of all experience levels the chance to win prizes throughout the five week paper trading competition, officially runs from Monday, October 7th to Friday, November 8th. Registration opens today.

The Webull WeTrader Competition will be split into two parts – the Weekly Trading Competitions and the Grand Prize Round. The offering will allow beginner traders the ability to grow their skills, and experienced traders a chance to enhance their strategies, all while working towards a charitable goal.

"The WeTrader Competition gives traders the perfect opportunity to prove their proficiency with the full range of Webull trading tools at their disposal," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We wanted to incentivize our users to improve their skills by presenting them with the opportunity to excel personally, while giving back to the community."

Each round of the Weekly Trading Competition will consist of a one-week trading period, with Amazon gift card prizes totaling $10,800 distributed amongst the individuals with the top 10 most profitable portfolios weekly. The winners at the end of the initial four-round competition will be invited to join the Grand Prize round, where they will compete to win a Tesla Model 3 Standard, or $40,000 to pay off their student loans, which continue to be a burden for many college graduates.

Participants can also gain entry into the Grand Prize Round by accumulating "likes" from other Webull users. The top 30 accounts to receive the most points on their trading profile will automatically be invited to the Grand Prize Round.

As an added bonus, the total positive returns of all competition participants will be multiplied by 0.1%, and Webull will donate this amount to the Shriners Hospitals for Children® (capped at $50,000).

Shriners Hospitals for Children® changes lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. With locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, telehealth sites and outreach programs, the health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by NASDAQ Last Sale data feed), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.

Current Webull users, and those looking to participate, can register for the competition by visiting www.webull.com, where they can also view official competition rules and regulations. All participants must have a Webull account and have downloaded the Webull app, available in the Apple and Android stores. Participants who do not register by the October 6th registration deadline are able to join the competition week-by-week.

For more information, please visit https://act.webull.com/wtc/share.html?source=PR.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children®

Shriners Hospitals for Children® is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

