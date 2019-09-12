Webull Continues its $100,000 Card Harvest Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission stock trading and in-depth market data, announced the start of the Webull Card Harvest Event last week. Hundreds of participants have successfully joined the prize pool since the beginning of the event by completing tasks and being active in the community.

There are a total of six tasks each participant has to complete in order to enter a prize pool. They are as follows: registering for the event, setting up a screener, creating a watchlist, setting up an alert, performing a paper trade, and donating duplicate cards to others. The final task can be completed multiple times. To enter the $30,000 prize pool, a participant must collect five cards with a letter on each that together make up the word "LUCKY". Participants can then share their duplicate cards with others in order to earn Webull medals, which give them a share of the $70,000 prize pool.

The Card Harvest event ends on September 29th, 2019. Download the Webull app now!

Learn more about the Webull Card Harvest Event here

Webull believe that individuals are an important part of the market and should not be ignored. They should be empowered with information, opportunities, services, tools, and lower costs. To respect the investor is to respect the market.

Technology is the modern investor's best friend. It vastly expands the human's trading capabilities in terms of time, scale, and technique. Technology is the future.

Webull's multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginners and experienced traders alike. It is built to provide users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (Free real-time quotes provided are Nasdaq Last Sale quotes), full extended hours trading, 24/7 online help, and more.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC