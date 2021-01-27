Webull Continues to Provide Users with Real Time Data, Utilizing Nasdaq TotalView Net Order Imbalance Indicator

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, has continued to provide users with real-time data and insights available through Nasdaq TotalView. The Nasdaq TotalView offering, which is available through the company's strategy partnership with Nasdaq, includes the Net Order Imbalance Indicator (NOII).

The NOII provides traders with transparency into the Nasdaq opening, closing, IPO and Halt Crosses; intel that is intended to keep all market participants equally informed, and to minimize surprises at the market open and the market close. The NOII also disseminates the invaluable details about orders and the likely opening and closing prices.

Imbalance information is disseminated from Nasdaq every second at the Opening Cross (9:28 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET), Closing Cross (3:55 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET), and at the IPO and Halt Crosses, between with the quote-only period of the IPO and halt resumption.

Level 2 Advance (Nasdaq TotalView) is Webull's premier data feed for serious traders, providing depth-of-book data that empowers investors with insights drawn from quotes and orders for all Nasdaq-, NYSE- and regional-listed securities. It shows the full depth of orders on the Nasdaq market, including quantities at the individual bids and asks, enabling subscribers to know how orders are distributed throughout the market.

"At Webull, we are dedicated to trading and providing our customers with the best tools, data, and functions available," said Anthony Denier, the company's CEO. "Our continued partnership with Nasdaq and tools such as the NOII has ultimately helped our clients make more informed decisions about their trades."

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

