Webull Financial Debuts Crypto Offering Through Webull Crypto LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial, a leading commission-free online stock trading platform, today announced the addition of cryptocurrency trading to its product offerings through Webull Crypto LLC.

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity amongst traders over the last few years, due in part to its speed of transaction, decentralized investing and higher market volatility which gives traders ample opportunities to build their portfolio. Webull's new cryptocurrency capabilities enable both new and existing traders to further diversify their asset portfolio and be active in the crypto market 24/7.

"We place great value in our customers and are always listening to their feedback in order to make improvements and additions to the app for a better trading experience," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We are proud to be among the first companies rolling out this feature for traders, and we're excited to see an increase in both users, and user activity, as more become familiar with it."

Webull Crypto allows customers to buy or sell fractions of crypto at a $1 minimum with instant settlement, letting users receive funds instantly. The app offers complimentary real-time crypto data and two-factor authentication, which ensures account safety and security at all times.

The cryptocurrency offering is another example of Webull's overall innovation within the industry, as they will become one of the very few broker-dealers currently offering crypto trading to customers.

Webull is dedicated to putting the needs of its traders first, constantly striving to roll out new products and features to match demand. The cryptocurrency offering comes highly requested by Webull users, and has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback after a Beta testing period of over 1,000 participants. Previously, Webull had a waitlist of close to 100,000 users who were interested in the crypto offering.

Crypto trading is available for Webull brokerage account holders, 24/7, 365 days a year. It is now accessible via the mobile app, and accessibility on the desktop platform will be coming soon. For more information, please visit https://www.webull.com/cryptocurrency.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC

