Webull Financial Introduces Fractional Share Trading for Users

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker-dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced the launch of fractional share trading. Users can now expand their stock portfolio and buy fractions of their favorite stocks or ETFs for as little as 1/100,000 of a share, or $5.00.

The price of equities in the market is often very high, which may have previously dissuaded entry-level investors. Fractional trading enables traders to diversify investments by including more securities from different industries, even if they are not full shares. This new feature allows users to expand stock portfolios to invest in even more companies, with added benefits such as no commission or minimum deposit requirements, and no account management fees or inactivity fees when trading fractional shares. This update includes the same convenient, seamless and easy-to-use interface that Webull users have experienced across the platform, but also the ability to enable users to select a whole or fractional share when placing orders.

"Webull's customers are the heart of our business, and we are thrilled to finally offer fractional share trading, which has been one of the most requested customer demands," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We will always continue to innovate our product suite to meet customer demands, and with this rollout, Webull furthers its mission to make trading accessible for all, regardless of account size."

Fractional shares are currently available to trade on the mobile platform for Webull users, and this feature will be available on the tablet and desktop apps in the coming weeks. For more information on this offering, please visit https://www.webull.com/fractionalshares.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

