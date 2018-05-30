Webull Financial Launches Comprehensive Commission-free Stock Trading App

The Webull App provides global retail investors with financial data and trading services covering market data from more than 90 countries and 106 exchanges in stocks, bonds, funds, forex, commodities, cryptos, derivatives and other trading products. It also provides professional grade analytics, in-depth content and charting tools, 22 unique technical indicators, triple comparison charts, and vast market analytics tools.

"Webull believes that everyone should have an equal opportunity to control their own financial future," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull Financial LLC. "This is why we have created a professional-level informational and trading platform that previously was only available to professionals or the super wealthy. Webull strives to keep its vast depth of news, real-time market data, analysis tools, and trading commissions completely free. We pride ourselves on continually improving our platform and bringing exciting and useful tools to help everyone make smarter financial decisions."

Webull provides professional, in-depth data services including real-time quotes, 24-hour stock market news, comprehensive financial reports, as well as stock capital flow and a financial calendar at no cost to the user.

Our advanced automated operation platform allows Webull Financial to offer zero-commission trading, no monthly fees, and no minimum account deposit, and its professional grade trading App -- available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store -- provides free global market data, global news, and analytics. Plus, for a limited time only, new subscribers to the App will receive as much as US$1000 in reward shares with the opening of a brokerage account.

To register for a Webull trading account simply:

1. Download the Webull App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

2. Tap "Trade" tab to start opening an account

3. Choose your account type

4. Provide your information

5. Accept the terms and conditions

"The digital revolution in wealth management is just getting started," said Nadia Aziz, President of Apex, Webull's clearing firm. "Apex is excited to partner with the Webull mobile platform to expand access across markets for a fast-growing class of investors."

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Download the Webull App in the Apple App Store or Google Android Store, completely free.

