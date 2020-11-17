Webull Financial Named 'Best Mobile Brokerage' by 2020 Benzinga Fintech Awards 2020.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, is proud to announce that it has been named 'Best Mobile Brokerage' in the sixth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The award was given to Webull out of 250 distinguished companies that are currently revolutionizing the fintech industry across 26 categories.

"We are thrilled to receive such an honorable award from Benzinga for our mobile app—this is something we have worked tirelessly to perfect over the last couple of years," said Anthony Denier CEO of Webull. "Since our start, we have focused on providing the most advanced and up-to-date services for our trading customers, and this honor truly reflects the satisfaction of our platform users. We look forward to improving and serving the needs of our customers for years to come."

Webull was also named a Benzinga Global Fintech Listmaker and recognized as a finalist in the 'Best Brokerage for Beginners' category. The first-ever virtual award show was hosted by Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, and powered by financial data and insights platform Envestnet | Yodlee . Webull was honored alongside companies that provide the most innovative solutions in payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

"The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards enable disruptive fintech companies to be recognized for the change they are making in the financial space," said Jason Raznick, Founder and CEO of Benzinga. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed north of

$300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

All Benzinga Listmakers and Fintech Award Winners will be honored throughout the next year, and for many more to come, as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry's most innovative minds.

About Webull Financial:

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga's mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

This year, Benzinga is proud to have joined forces with Envestnet | Yodlee and Apex Clearing to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

