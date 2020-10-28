Webull Financial Recognized As 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker & Finalist in the "Best Brokerage for Beginners" Category

NEW YORK, Oct 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Benzinga Global Fintech Listmaker and recognized as a finalist in the 'Best Brokerage for Beginners' category. The Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are a limited group of fintech organizations who have excelled in demonstrating disruptive innovation, while the 'Best Brokerage for Beginners' category recognizes companies with a solution that gets rid of the nonsense and helps immerse new investors and traders in a new level of financial wellness.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a leader in the fintech space by such a highly-regarded organization," said Anthony Denier CEO of Webull. "This is reflective of the tremendous growth and success that Webull has seen since its launch in 2018, and we're excited to share what's in store for the company in 2021."

The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers list is comprised of 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry's most innovative minds.

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

Webull will be honored at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, which will return for its first-ever virtual award show on November 10, 2020.

Since its initial launch, Webull has made strides in the fintech space, most recently with the debut of Webull 4.0, an enhanced version of its current desktop platform. The update allows users to rearrange over 45 widgets on the Webull dashboard, based on order of importance relative to the style of which they trade. Webull's wide variety of trading features, as well as the ability to make trades via desktop or mobile device, appeals to traders of all skill levels.

About Webull Financial:

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga's mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

This year, Benzinga is proud to join forces with Envestnet | Yodlee to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

