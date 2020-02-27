Webull Financial Releases "Webull 6.0"

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced the launch of Webull 6.0. The new version of the app includes features such as AI-enabled voice commands, a more simplified "big button" user interface and price ladder trading, a streamlined portfolio and redesigned P&L Page, powerful new charting tools, and a new explorer page to help users sort through market data more effectively.

"Our goal is to make trading accessible and intuitive to all users. Webull 6.0 does exactly this by way of new tools to increase efficiency, improve user experience and provide data to inform consumer trading," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "For example, our new AI-enabled voice command feature enables users to trade or conduct research, using simple prompts such as 'buy,' 'sell' or 'search' using only the sound of their voice."

Webull 6.0 catapults the company to the forefront because it's the only commission-free trading company with a built-in AI-enabled voice command capability. With this update, 11M users can also benefit from the following additional features:

Big Button Mode and Price Ladder: Enables users to quickly place trades at the push of a button, simplifying their experience through four streamlined trade functions – buy on market, sell on market, buy ask or sell bid. Paired with Webull's Price Ladder tool, users can get a view of the order book and seamlessly place your orders by tapping on the bids and asks.

Streamlined Portfolio and P&L Pages : Features a newly designed P&L page, which now includes a newly introduced cumulative P&L and daily P&L analysis.

Powerful Charting Tools: Includes 40 technical indicators and 12 charting tools, users can easily analyze trends and decipher market information. Webull's technical indicators assist users with drawing out stock price predictions, while also giving them a bigger picture of the market and their overall trading strategy.

Explore Page: Allows users to utilize various screeners, such as real-time rankings and sector trends to help sort through the market noise.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

