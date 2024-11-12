Webull Launches Overnight Trading in the United States

New feature enables retail investors to trade 24 hours a day, 5 days a week

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of Overnight Trading, powered by Blue Ocean ATS to expand trading hours for its users in the United States. As retail investors increasingly expect to trade at all hours of the day, this feature provides Webull users with the flexibility to make educated investments on their own time.

The 24/5 Overnight Trading session will operate from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET Sunday through Thursday, giving users the opportunity to trade in and out of U.S. stock and ETF positions during the overnight session.

"Overnight trading empowers our customers to make informed decisions and capture additional opportunity around the clock," said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. "Webull is focused on providing innovative trading capabilities to retail investors, and we believe that the new 24-hour trading feature will help fulfill this commitment."

Through its partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies, Webull provides U.S.-based retail investors with greater opportunities to trade. Not only can users react to market movements overnight, but they can also respond to timely events outside of regular, pre, and post-market sessions. Whether it be company earnings, breaking news, or international market activity, users can respond quickly to market developments and be proactive about their investments.

Webull currently offers level one overnight market data free of charge, with the ability to subscribe to more in-depth data packages. 500+ symbols are now available, with the goal to continue expanding the available security list. For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com .

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io or contact us at [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC