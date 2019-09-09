Webull provides access to premier real-time market data with Nasdaq TotalView.

Nasdaq TotalView is the premier data feed for serious traders, providing depth-of-book data that empowers investors with insights drawn from quotes and orders for all Nasdaq-, NYSE- and regional-listed securities on Nasdaq. It shows the full depth of orders on the Nasdaq market , including quantities at the individual bids and asks, enabling subscribers to know how orders are distributed throughout the market.

Webull believes that every investor should have access to the best tools to fully understand what is happening in the market. Nasdaq TotalView can help Webull's clients make more informed decisions. The more an investor knows about underlying price pressure on a stock, the more trading strategies become visible to them, and the more confidence they'll have in those strategies.

"Webull is dedicated to trading," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We deeply value every client, regardless of asset size, believing that technology can empower trading and help bring financial success. We are dedicated to using the spirit of innovation to improve the capabilities of global investors who want to invest in U.S. equities."

Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services said: "Nasdaq works to make sure the world's financial markets are accessible to all. Nasdaq TotalView gives users great insight into equity markets to help them make more informed decisions. Our work with Webull is vital to expanding access to U.S. equity markets to investors everywhere."

Since establishment in 2016, Webull has been focusing on trading and striving to provide the best trading technology and investment knowledge for global investors no matter how much initial capital you have and no matter how much investment experience you have. Webull leverages its vast depth of news, real-time market data, and analysis tools to help its clients and to improve clients' trading capabilities.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC or the app, visit the website at: www.webull.com.

