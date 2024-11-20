Webull to Expand Access to Crypto Futures with Coinbase Derivatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading digital investment platform, today announced the expansion of its crypto futures offering with Coinbase Derivatives, LLC (Coinbase Derivatives), a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull users in the U.S. will be able to trade futures contracts for Bitcoin (BTI), nano Bitcoin (BIT), Ethereum (ETI), and nano Ether (ET) directly on the Webull platform.

Webull launched futures and commodities trading in March 2024, which expands access and grants users the ability to further diversify their portfolios and manage risk more effectively. Webull will be bringing its advanced trading tools and Coinbase Derivatives' crypto futures offerings together for a seamless experience.

"Integrating Coinbase Derivatives' regulated and reliable framework into the Webull platform will open up more opportunities for Webull users to gain exposure to digital assets," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "We take pride in extending advanced financial products and services to a wider audience of retail investors."

"We've been deliberate in designing our futures contracts to meet the unique needs of retail traders. Our goal is to create an accessible and inclusive marketplace for all," said Greg Tusar, VP of Institutional Product at Coinbase. "We look forward to Webull's distribution of our products unlocking even more access, bringing regulated crypto futures to a broader audience and further advancing the growth of this critical market segment."

Since smaller-size contracts require much less margin upfront to open a new position, this offering enables Webull users to choose contracts and upfront commitments that align with their investing goals. Coinbase Derivatives follows a 23 hours a day, 6 days a week, trading structure. Real-time market data provided by Coinbase Derivatives is free of charge and available to Webull users on the platform.

"There is a growing number of retail investors who are interested in gaining crypto exposure," said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. "Smaller-size contracts provide greater access to crypto futures for Webull users interested in diversifying their portfolio in this market segment. We look forward to the financial opportunities this will open up for our users."

Webull is among the first retail brokerages to offer more than one exchange and builds on its advanced futures offering. To trade crypto futures, Webull users must open and fund a Futures account. This offering will be available for U.S. users in the coming months.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull US

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com .



About Webull Corporation

The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC